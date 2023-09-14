Americana Announces 22nd Annual Honors & Awards Show Performers & Presenters

The Americana Music Association has announced its performers and presenters for the 22nd annual Americana Honors & Awards, taking place in Nashville on Sept. 20 at the Ryman Auditorium.

This year’s Honors & Awards will deliver performances from award winning legends, buzzworthy new artists, and longtime fan favorites including 49 Winchester, Adeem the Artist, Allison Russell, Angel Olsen, The Avett Brothers, Bettye LaVette, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Hermanos Gutiérrez, Logan Ledger, Margo Price, Marty Stuart, The Milk Carton Kids, Nickel Creek, Noah Kahan, Patty Griffin, Rufus Wainwright, S.G. Goodman, Sunny War, The War And Treaty and William Prince.

Buddy Miller — Americana stalwart, songwriter, musician and producer — will again serve as musical director for the Americana All-Star Band, featuring Brady Blade, Catherine Popper, Fred Eltringham, Jen Gunderman, Jim Hoke, Larry Campbell and The McCrary Sisters.

Presenters include Anthony Mason, Dom Flemons, Jessi Colter, Jim Lauderdale, Jonathan Taplin, Lyle Lovett, Pete Muller, Sarah Silverman, Shovels & Rope, Silas House, Steve Jordan, Teddy Thompson, Warren Zanes and William Bell.

In addition to the annual “Of the Year” awards presented during the program, the 2023 Honors & Awards will include this year’s Lifetime, Trailblazer and Legacy Award Honorees: The Avett Brothers, George Fontaine Sr., Bettye LaVette, Patty Griffin and Nickel Creek.

The 2023 Honors & Awards show will stream live via Circle Network’s YouTube channel and Americana Music Association’s Facebook page on Wednesday, September 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 CT, while live audio simulcasts of the show will be available via SiriusXM’s Outlaw Country, and on Nashville area terrestrial radio stations: WRLT (100.1 FM), WSM (650 AM) and WMOT (89.5 FM).

Additionally, the program will be broadcast in the Austin City Limits time slot in November.

The ceremony is the hallmark event for the 23rd annual AMERICANAFEST, held across 48 venues throughout Nashville during the week of September 19-23.