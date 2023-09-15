Grand Ole Opry To Celebrate Legacy Of Keith Whitley

The Grand Ole Opry will remember one of country music’s all-time most-loved voices Sat., Oct. 14 with I Wonder Do You Think Of Me: The Opry Remembers Keith Whitley. The show is set to feature performances and remembrances from Whitley’s widow Lorrie Morgan and his son Jesse Keith Whitley as well as Opry member and Country Music Hall of Famer Garth Brooks, who officially inducted Whitley into the Country Music Hall of Fame last year. Others confirmed for the show include Terri Clark and Ashley McBryde, with additional artists to be announced soon.

Whitley was enjoying tremendous success and was to have been surprised in the spring of 1989 with the realization of one of his greatest dreams: becoming an official Opry member. He passed away just three weeks before learning that he was to have become an Opry member.

“Keith Whitley made an indelible mark on country music and our Opry family,” said Dan Rogers, Opry vice president and executive producer. Week after week, those who knew him still talk about him in our backstage hallways and many of those who have come along in the 34 years since his passing cite him as a key influence on their own musical styles. It’s going to be a great night of music as we bring several of those artists together to recall one of the greatest voices to have taken the Opry stage.”

The night will feature two shows, 7 and 9:30 p.m.