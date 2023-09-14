Luke Bryan Celebrates 30 Number Ones

Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan was honored last Tuesday with a celebration for his career milestone of landing 30 #1 singles on country radio. Since his very first #1 single “Do I” landed atop of the charts in December 2009 to his thirtieth in December 2022 with “Country On” Luke has accumulated 56 total weeks at #1.

The evening kicked off with performances and anecdotes by some of Luke’s closest friends much to his surprise in multiple ‘this is your life’ moments. Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood from Lady A performed “Do I” followed by Dierks Bentley, who went on a hilarious riff comparing their #1 tallies, and sang “Play It Again.” Up next was Marty Raybon of Shenandoah, a long-time musical hero to Luke, who performed “Fast.” The final surprise performer was good friend Jason Aldean who sang Luke’s “Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye.”

After the guest performances Luke generously spent time to highlight many of the people who attended the party thanking them for their part in his career. He saw familiar faces in the crowd including dozens of songwriters who had written many of the 30 #1 hits, members of the industry including ASCAP, BMI, and SESAC representatives and more who all showed up to celebrate the success of one of country music’s most highly respected and likeable artists. Luke closed out the performances singing “Country On.”

During his career, Luke has amassed a total of 21.7 Billion global streams, 11.5 Million global album sales and 52 Million track sales worldwide. He is the most digital single RIAA certified country artist of all time with 83 Million units and 15.5M album certified units for a total of 98.5M. He was recently presented with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award in recognition of his standing as one of the most streamed artists in SoundExchange’s 20-year history.

Luke has won 50+ major music awards including five wins as Entertainer of the Year. Additional awards include six recognitions as a CMT Artist of the Year, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party, seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards—as well as being named Billboard’s Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, and the Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters.

On November 8 Luke and NFL superstar Peyton Manning will return to host “The 57th Annual CMA Awards” to be broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena 8:00-11:00 PM/EST) on ABC. And in 2024, Luke, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will return as celebrity judges for their seventh season on ABC’s American Idol.

30 CAREER #1 SINGLES

“Country On” – written by Mark Nesler, David Frasier, Mitch Oglesby, and Styles Haury 12-12-22

“Buy Dirt” Jordan Davis Feat. Luke Bryan 1-24-22

“Waves”– written by Zach Crowell, Ryan Hurd and Chase McGill 8-30-21

“Down To One”– written by Dallas Davidson, Justin Ebach and Kyle Fishman 3-1-21

“One Margarita” – written by Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem and Josh Thompson 7-6-21

“What She Wants Tonight”– written by Luke Bryan, Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey and Jon Nite 3-31-20

“Knockin’ Boots”– written by Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson and Jon Nite 9-9-19

“What Makes You Country”– written by Luke, Dallas Davidson and Ashley Gorley 2-27-19

“Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset”– written by Zach Crowell, Ryan Hurd and Chase McGill 9-10-18

“Most People Are Good”- written by David Frasier, Ed Hill and Josh Kear 3-26-18

“Light It Up”– written by Luke Bryan, Brad Tursi 12-11-17

“Fast”—Written by: Luke Bryan, Rodney Clawson, Luke Laird 4-3-17

“Move”—Written by: Luke Bryan, Michael Carter, Jay Clementi 11-7-16

“Huntin’, Fishin’, And Lovin’ Every Day”—Written by: Luke Bryan, Dallas Davidson, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip 6-20-16

“Home Alone Tonight”—Written by: Jody Stevens, Cole Taylor, Jaida Dreyer, Tommy Cecil 2-1-16

“Strip It Down”—Written by: Luke Bryan, Jon Nite, Ross Copperman 10-19-15

“Kick The Dust Up”—Written by: Dallas Davidson, Chris DeStefano, Ashley Gorley 8-3-15

“I See You”—Written by: Luke Bryan, Ashley Gorley, Luke Laird 2-2-15

“Roller Coaster”—Written by: Michael Carter, Cole Swindell 10-6-14

“Play It Again”—Written by: Dallas Davidson, Ashley Gorley 5-19-14

“Drink A Beer”—Written by: Jim Beavers, Chris Stapleton 2-3-14

“That’s My Kind of Night”—Written by: Dallas Davidson, Chris DeStefano, Ashley Gorley 10-21-13

“Crash My Party”—Written by: Rodney Clawson, Ashley Gorley 7-1-13

“Only Way I Know” Jason Aldean, Feat Luke Bryan 2-4-13

“Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye”—Written by: Luke Bryan, Jeff Stevens, Shane McAnally 11-5-12

“Drunk On You”—Written by: Rodney Clawson, Chris Tompkins, Josh Kear 6-4-12

“I Don’t Want This Night To End”—Written by: Luke Bryan, Dallas Davidson, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip 1-16-12

“Someone Else Calling You Baby”—Written by: Luke Bryan, Jeff Stevens 2-13-11

“Rain Is A Good Thing”—Written by: Luke Bryan, Dallas Davidson 7-11-10

“Do I”—Written by: Luke Bryan, Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley 12-13-09