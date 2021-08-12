American Idol Searching For Talent In Tennessee August 18

Jerry Holthouse 13 mins ago Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse 3 Views

THE SEARCH FOR THE NEXT SUPERSTAR IS ON!

“IDOL ACROSS AMERICA” OPEN VIRTUAL AUDITIONS VIA ZOOM VISITS TENNESSEE!
TENNESSEE – WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18TH

Please see below information regarding ‘American Idol’ TENNESSEE auditions:

WHAT: Open call virtual Zoom auditions for ‘AMERICAN IDOL’ in TENNESSEE

• During this season’s first round of ‘American Idol,’ hopefuls can sign up to audition face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback for a chance at making Idol history and being crowned the next ‘American Idol’ as we enter season five on ABC and a historic 20th season for the franchise overall.

• For the second year in a row, “Idol Across America,” the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, features auditions days for all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., making auditions easier than ever.

• ‘American Idol’ alum Laci Kaye Booth will be featured during the Tennessee auditions joining hopefuls in the waiting room for Q&A, audition tips and more.

WHERE: Custom-built Zoom technology.

WHEN: AUDITIONS – Wednesday, August 18th

Click here for more info.

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

WATCH: Brian Kelley’s Cinematic “Boat Names”

Brian Kelley’s cinematic “Boat Names” music video just premiered. ‘Boat Names’ is my favorite song …

GLOBAL BRAND LEADERS
TRAVELER.COM | NASHVILLE.COM | COST.COM | PALMSPRINGS.COM | DAYCARE.COM | ACAPULCO.COM | EEL.COM | SMOOTHIE.COM | WESTPALMBEACH.COM | GOLFCLUB.COM | MOOREA.COM | SAMPLE.COM | TIJUANA.COM | TGIF.COM | MANICURE.COM | WEDNESDAY.COM | STEW.COM | MOOREA.COM | SEASONS.COM | GREATGATSBY.COM | KINGTUT.COM | ISLANDERS.COM | KENNEL.COM | SUNTAN.COM | HEARTACHE.COM | BOOTLEG.COM | CAUTION.COM | MORE...
© Copyright 1994-2021 | Castello Cities Internet Network, Inc.