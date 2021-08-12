American Idol Searching For Talent In Tennessee August 18

THE SEARCH FOR THE NEXT SUPERSTAR IS ON!

“IDOL ACROSS AMERICA” OPEN VIRTUAL AUDITIONS VIA ZOOM VISITS TENNESSEE!

TENNESSEE – WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18TH

Please see below information regarding ‘American Idol’ TENNESSEE auditions:

WHAT: Open call virtual Zoom auditions for ‘AMERICAN IDOL’ in TENNESSEE

• During this season’s first round of ‘American Idol,’ hopefuls can sign up to audition face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback for a chance at making Idol history and being crowned the next ‘American Idol’ as we enter season five on ABC and a historic 20th season for the franchise overall.

• For the second year in a row, “Idol Across America,” the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, features auditions days for all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., making auditions easier than ever.

• ‘American Idol’ alum Laci Kaye Booth will be featured during the Tennessee auditions joining hopefuls in the waiting room for Q&A, audition tips and more.

WHERE: Custom-built Zoom technology.

WHEN: AUDITIONS – Wednesday, August 18th

Click here for more info.