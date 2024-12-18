The Ornaments Are Back With Beloved Christmas Show

Back in 2005 The Ornaments originated when three friends decided they would play the music of their favorite holiday TV special, Charles Schultz’ A Charlie Brown Christmas, with its brilliant soundtrack by Vince Guaraldi, at their favorite local watering hole. Since then, the shows have grown steadily into a Nashville holiday tradition. It’s a band that only exists one month a year, as all the players work steadily as freelance musicians with other artists for the rest of the year.

Now it’s 2024 and the Ornaments celebrate their 19th anniversary performances of Vince Guaraldi’s A Charlie Brown Christmas. Pianist Jen Gunderman, bassist James Haggerty, and drummer Martin Lynds play the classic Guaraldi album live from beginning to end and host a rotating cast of guest soloists who may bring along a trombone, pedal steel, harmonica, tin whistle, electric guitar, fiddle, saxophone, flute, musical saw and/or accordion, depending on when you catch the show. Santa Claus himself has been known to stop by with an electric guitar.

For the first time, The Ornaments will be appearing on the Grand Ole Opry this year, performing three songs during the Opry Country Christmas on Dec. 15. Full-length shows start Saturday Dec. 14 at The Temple Theatre in Portland, TN (4pm & 7pm), and continue in Nashville with 13 shows at Eastside Bowl Tuesday Dec. 17 – Sunday Dec. 22 (6pm & 8:30pm, plus an additional Saturday matinee at 2pm). All shows are seated, family friendly, and all ages are welcome. The Ornaments will donate 10% of all proceeds to Habitat for Humanity.

ABOUT THE BAND:

Jen Gunderman (piano) divides her time between teaching, performing, and recording. She is an active studio session player and live musician and has been a member of Sheryl Crow’s touring band for eleven years. She has performed with a diverse variety of musicians, playing keyboards and/or singing with Willie Nelson, Keith Richards, Kris Kristofferson, Brandi Carlile, Michael McDonald, Stevie Nicks, Chris Stapleton, John Mayer, Post Malone, John Prine, Elvis Costello, and many others. She is Assistant Professor of Musicology at Vanderbilt University’s Blair School of Music. www.jengunderman.com

James Haggerty (bass) is a freelance musician and writer who tours with the Blues Brothers, Steve Cropper, Josh Rouse, and The Autumn Defense and records with numerous others. He is also a member of the band Joe, Marc’s Brother and the founder of bossa nova group Hags-A-Nova.

Martin Lynds (drums) is a musician and editor who tours most often with Chuck Mead and The Stalwarts but stays busy performing and/or recording with many others, including Cheap Trick’s Tom Petersson, Kevin Gordon, Marah, Bobby Bare, and Marty Stuart.

