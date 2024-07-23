ALBUM REVIEW: Lance Cowan’s “So Far So Good”

Lance Cowan, a seasoned music industry PR veteran known for his work with artists like Joe Ely, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Butch Hancock, Michael Martin Murphey, and Lyle Lovett, has now taken the spotlight himself with his new album “So Far So Good.” This 12-song collection features some of Nashville’s legendary A-list players, including Sam Bush, Pat Flynn, Dan Dugmore, Dave Pomeroy, and Keith Sewell, adding a layer of depth and expertise to the project that is immediately apparent.

From start to finish, “So Far So Good” is an impressive showcase of Cowan’s songwriting prowess which makes me think “What took you so long Lance??”. There’s not a mediocre song on the album; each track stands out on its own with vivid storytelling and rich melodies. Cowan paints a picture in every song that feels like a scene from a movie with its evocative imagery and emotional depth.

Cowan’s transition from PR veteran to artist is seamless, and his debut album is a testament to his deep understanding of music and storytelling. “So Far So Good” is a must-listen for anyone who appreciates finely crafted songs performed by some of the best in the business. Cowan has proven that his talent extends far beyond promoting others — he’s a formidable artist in his own right. I’ve had the album on repeat since he sent it to me.

Cowan is planning a tour in the Northeast in August but we’re hoping to hear of a Nashville date soon so stay tuned.

–Jerry Holthouse

