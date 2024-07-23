Sarah Trahern Honored With Bob Kingsley Living Legend Award

As one of Nashville’s leading figures in entertainment, Sarah Trahern was honored last night with the Bob Kingsley Living Legend Award. Sarah is an advocate for country music and for all those who are part of it. Her efforts on behalf of a genre she loves extend far beyond Music Row – her role as CEO of the Country Music Association has allowed Sarah to represent all of the industry on a national and a global level. The event was held at the Opry House and benefits the Grand Ole Opry Trust Fund.

Last night’s event included performances by Tom Douglas, Chris Janson, Ryan Larkins, Craig Morgan, Maura O’Connell, Carly Pearce, Marty Stuart, and Trisha Yearwood with remarks by Robert Deaton, Joe Galante, Tiffany Kerns, Jeannie Seely, Susan Swain, Jody Williams and Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell.

The Bob Kingsley Living Legend Award was established a decade ago to celebrate the remarkable career of veteran country radio broadcaster Bob Kingsley. It has raised more than $350,000 raised for the Grand Ole Opry Trust Fund since. Other prestigious honorees include Joe Galante (2015), Jim Ed Norman (2016), Lorianne Crook & Charlie Chase (2017), Clarence Spalding (2018), Lon Helton (2019), and Bart Herbison & Erika Wollam Nichols (2023).

The Grand Ole Opry Trust Fund was founded nearly 60 years ago on the Opry’s 40th anniversary. Its mission is to help members of the country music community when they need it most. Over the years, the Trust Fund has distributed more than $5,000,000, assisting with needs such as living expenses, medical bills, rent or mortgage, and utilities.

