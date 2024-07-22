Allman Betts Family Revival Announces 2024 Tour Dates

The Allman Betts Family Revival announced 2024 tour dates and initial lineup for their 8th annual celebration honoring Gregg Allman, Dickey Betts, and The Allman Brothers’ enduring music and legacy. The tour begins on November 30 in Saint Charles, IL, and will make a stop here in Nashville on Dec 16 at the Ryman Auditorium.The Nashville lineup will include Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Sierra Hull, Jake Shimabukuro, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Grace Bowers, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr. and Alex Orbison.

“We are so excited to continue onto the eighth year of this wonderful celebration of our father’s music. It’s a high honor to play this music with our talented friends. With the number 8 also being the symbol for infinity, we want the fans to know we’re doing our part to help this music live forever in a live format. We hope to continue to take them back in time.” said Devon Allman.

And Duane Betts had this to say. “With this being the first Revival since my father’s passing, it means even more to me to play this great music with family and friends. We can’t wait to see everyone out on the road!”

Each show will feature two big sets, the first set will feature music from the 1970’s Duane Allman era, while the second set will feature music from the 1990’s comeback era. These performances will be led by The Allman Betts Band, Luther Dickinson (North Mississippi Allstars), Cody Dickinson (North Mississippi Allstars), Jimmy Hall (Jeff Beck, Wet Willie), Lindsay Lou, Lamar Williams Jr., Alex Orbison (son of Roy Orbison), Jackie Greene, Larry McCray and Anders Osborne. Sierra Hull, Grace Bowers, G. Love, and Jake Shimabukuro will join the lineup in select cities. Additional lineup announcements and surprises will follow in the coming weeks. The Brotherhood of Light, a mainstay live component, providing otherworldly visuals for the Allman Brothers Band for over 20 years, will return to light up the stage for the Allman Betts Family Revival.

