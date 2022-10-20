Alana Springsteen and family. Photo by DAVID BRADLEY

Alana Springsteen Makes Her Opry Debut

Jerry Holthouse October 20, 2022

Rising star Alana Springsteen received the ultimate birthday gift last night making her Grand Ole Opry debut at 22. Invited by Country music superstar Luke Bryan to appear, she made her bucket list moment even more special by announcing her label signing with Columbia Records NY/Sony Music Nashville onstage and having her family in attendance.

“Another reason tonight is so special is that I get to announce that I just signed a record deal with Columbia Records NY/Sony Music Nashville,” shared Springsteen. “I can’t imagine a better way to celebrate my birthday! So many dreams are coming true tonight. My heart is so full.”

Performing “While You’re At It,” off her recent EP HISTORY OF BREAKING UP (PART TWO), she also took the audience back to her childhood in Virginia Beach, VA, to hear a song she wrote when she was just 12 called “Hate It When I’m Right.” Dedicating the latter to her 10-year-old self who once sat in the Opry’s pews for the first time and to those in the audience chasing a dream, it was a full-circle moment for Springsteen. Once backstage, her father surprised her with a hand-painted pair of Dickies – as Springsteen has been known to paint her own pairs – featuring Opry-themed drawings to further celebrate the dream come true.

