LISTEN: Marcus King Covers Gnarls Barkley’s “Crazy”

Marcus King today released two tracks for Spotify’s Singles program, an afrobeat inspired version of “Crazy,” famed by Gnarls Barkley, as well as a full band reimagining of King’s instant classic song “It’s Too Late.” Both songs were recorded a year ago, at the legendary New York City based studio, Electric Lady, home to classic artists including Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Stevie Wonder, and David Bowie. (listen here)

On the session, King stated, On the session, King stated, “Recording music at Electric Lady Studios was like a religious experience for myself and the band. We were greeted at the door by our dear friend and engineer William Garrett at the iconic entrance way of the studio. The downstairs neighbors complained about the guitar amplifiers in the bathroom, it was a dream recording session!” He continues, “The songs were chosen carefully by myself and the group to fully represent all we can do musically. We started the day performing the opening track of Young Blood, ‘It’s Too Late,’ this time with a brass section. ‘Crazy’ by Gnarls Barkley has long been a cover we’ve performed on rare occasions. It seemed befitting given the lyrical content of the most recent album, and where I was mentally at the time. We wanted to add a different spin to it so we decided to intertwine Fela Kuti’s ‘Zombie’ within our own take of ‘Crazy.’ We hope you enjoy it! Thank you to Electric Lady Studios and Spotify for the hospitality!”

These new songs, exclusive to Spotify, feature the esteemed Marcus King Band, cut while in New York on an arena tour with Chris Stapleton in 2022. Spotify Singles have generated six billion streams since the program began in 2017, and were created to give artists an opportunity to record new versions of their own songs, the songs of the artists they love, or an original song.

The release follows Young Blood, King’s critically acclaimed album which is out now on American Records/Republic. King’s tales of salvation, break up and addiction, draw on some of his lowest moments with drug and alcohol excess, following a crushing break-up. King turned to his most stadium sized 70s rock influences, both for musical comfort and also as a foreboding warning. The album features songwriting collaborations with King, Auerbach and songwriting legends Angelo Petraglia and Desmond Child, noted for their work with everyone from Kings of Leon and Aerosmith.

Despite challenging personal circumstances, King has made his most accomplished work to date and received widespread acclaim. The New York Times profiled King and proclaimed “Young Blood,” a collection of brawny hard-rock songs in the audibly hirsute tradition of the James Gang, Grand Funk and early ZZ Top.” SPIN stated, “The music is lean and mean, and King’s vulnerability amid a devastating breakup is on full display”. Rolling Stone Magazine stated, he “turned a dark period into a blistering rock album.”

King is halfway through his massive headline US tour, with dates HERE supporting the release of his forthcoming solo album, Young Blood. He has taken his stadium sized sound to esteemed venues across the U.S, which has included two nights at New York’s Beacon Theatre and Sold Out shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Neal Francis and Ashland Craft support select dates, and the tour features comedy by Dean Del Ray. Tickets on sale now HERE and a complete list of dates follows below.

King continues to tear up the rulebook with the release of Young Blood, with a timeless sound and a singular voice which set to soon establish him as one of the most soulful vocalists of his generation.