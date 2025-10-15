ERNEST And Busch Light, Light Up The Stage On Broadway

Downtown Nashville was buzzing Friday night as Busch Light and ERNEST teamed up to throw one of the rowdiest parties Broadway has seen this fall. Taking over The Stage, the platinum-selling hitmaker celebrated the release of his new single “Bro Country” (featuring HARDY) with an acoustic, beer-soaked night that reminded everyone why this hometown star is at the top of his game.

With ice-cold Busch Lights flowing and fans packed shoulder to shoulder, ERNEST delivered a set stacked with hits from his acclaimed albums Flower Shops and Nashville, Tennessee. The crowd sang every word to fan favorites like “Flower Shops,” “I Had Some Help.”

Between songs, the Nashville native reflected on how far he’s come — from writing chart-toppers for some of country’s biggest names to now commanding the spotlight in his own right. With 13 No. 1 hits as a songwriter and multiple solo smashes on country radio, ERNEST’s resume is already stacked. And his momentum isn’t slowing down anytime soon — he recently co-wrote the record-breaking Post Malone and Morgan Wallen duet “I Had Some Help,” which landed him a 2025 GRAMMY® nomination.

Busch Light, known for bringing country’s biggest stars to where the fans are — right on Broadway — once again hit the mark with this one. The beer brand has hosted exclusive sets from Corey Kent, Ashley Cooke, Austin Snell, Riley Green, and now ERNEST, keeping its promise to deliver unforgettable live music moments in the heart of Music City.

We can’t wait for the next one!

–Jerry Holthouse