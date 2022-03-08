57th Academy Of Country Music Awards Winners Announced

Winners have been announced for the 57TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™. Hosted by Dolly Parton alongside by co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, the two-hour concert event of the year live streamed globally on Prime Video tonight from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Academy’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year, was awarded to Miranda Lambert for the first time. Lainey Wilson led the night in total wins with three, followed by Lambert and Carly Pearce with two wins apiece. This year’s 57th ACM Awards featured an all-star lineup of memorable performances and collaborations featuring 22 performances from 28 artists.

Fans can relive all of the excitement of the ACM Awards now on Prime Video. On March 8 beginning at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST, fans will be able to watch the entire 57th Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service, as well as a special rebroadcast of performances. On March 10 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST, Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can also watch the Awards in the Amazon Music app.

Winner Highlights of the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards:

This is Miranda Lambert’s first win for Entertainer of the Year, and her win qualifies her for the coveted Triple Crown Award (New Female/Male Artist of the Year, Female/Male Artist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year). Her two wins tonight bring her total ACM Awards count to 37, more than any artist in ACM Awards history.

This marks Carly Pearce’s first win for ACM Female Artist of the Year and her second win for Music Event of the Year, bringing her total ACM Awards count to four.

After winning New Female Artist of the Year, Lainey Wilson was awarded Song of the Year, marking her second and third ACM Award wins as both artist and song co-writer.

This is Chris Stapleton’s third Male Artist of the Year win, and his 13th ACM Award overall.

Old Dominion win for Group of the Year marks their 4th win in the category, and seventh win overall.

With their win for Single of the Year, Carrie Underwood takes home her second ACM Award in the category (“Jesus Take the Wheel,” 2005) and 16th award overall, and Jason Aldean takes home his second ACM Award in the category (“Don’t You Wanna Stay,” 2011) and 15th award overall.

Brothers Osborne’s win for Duo of the Year marks their third win in the category, and sixth win overall.

Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen, and Parker McCollum all take home their first ACM Award wins.

Following is the full list of winners in the 12 categories voted on by Academy members:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lainey Wilson

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Parker McCollum

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)] Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen

Producer: Joey Moi, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Matt Dragstrem, Dave Cohen

Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records

SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)] If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Producers: Michael Knox

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)] Things A Man Oughta Know – Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

Publishers: Sony/ATV Accent, Sony/ATV Countryside, Spirit Two Nashville, Super Big Music

VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)] Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Producers: Angie Lorenz, Wes Edwards, James Stratakis

Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)] Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group, Warner Music Nashville