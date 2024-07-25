55th Annual GMA Dove Awards Reveals 2024 Nominees

The Gospel Music Association has revealed the nominees for the 55th Annual GMA Dove Awards: Brandon Lake takes the lead with sixteen nominations including Artist of the Year. Jeff Pardo received eleven nominations with Chris Brown, Chandler Moore and Jonathan Smith each receiving ten. CeCe Winans and Naomi Raine lead the female nominees with five nominations each. The 55th Annual GMA Dove Awards will be held October 1, 2024 at the Allen Arena in Nashville, TN

2024 GMA Dove Award Nominees:

Song of the Year:

– “All Things” (Writer: Kirk Franklin)

– “Firm Foundation (He Won’t)” (Writers: Cody Carnes, Austin Davis, Chandler Moore)

– “Holy Forever” (Writers: Chris Tomlin, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Jason Ingram, Phil Wickham)

– “I Believe It (The Life Of Jesus)” (Writers: Jon Reddick, Daniel Carson, David Leonard, Jess Cates, Jonathan Smith)

– “More Than Able” (Writers: Chandler Moore, Ben Fielding, Steven Furtick, Naomi Raine)

– “Praise” (Writers: Chris Brown, Brandon Lake, Chandler Moore, Steven Furtick, Pat Barrett, Cody Carnes)

– “Praise You Anywhere” (Writers: Brandon Lake, Ben Fielding, Jacob Sooter, Hank Bentley)

– “Thank God I Do” (Writers: Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram, P!nk, Jeffrey Bhasker, Nate Ruess)

– “This Is Our God” (Writers: Phil Wickham, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake, Pat Barrett)

– “Trust In God” (Writers: Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake, Mitch Wong)

Artist of the Year:

– Anne Wilson

– Brandon Lake

– CeCe Winans

– For King + Country

– Lauren Daigle

New Artist of the Year Presented by Cantinas Foundation:

– Charity Gayle

– Forrest Frank

– Josiah Queen

– Seph Schlueter

– Terrian

Rap/Hip Hop Recorded Song of the Year:

– “Love Like That” by Hulvey (ft. Torey D’Shaun, Alex Jean)

– “IGWT” by Jon Keith, KB

– “Miracles” by KB, Lecrae

– “In the Light” by Wande

– “Hard Work God First” by Zauntee

Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year:

– “Strong” by Anne Wilson

– “Any More” by Cain

– “Good Day” by Forrest Frank

– “The Prodigal” by Josiah Queen

– “Counting My Blessings” by Seph Schlueter

Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year:

– “Praying Woman” by Anne Wilson (ft. Lainey Wilson)

– “If I Got Jesus” by Ben Fuller

– “Tell The Devil” by Joseph Habedank

– “Man On The Middle Cross” by Rhett Walker

– “Lookin’ For You” by Zach Williams (ft. Dolly Parton)

Traditional Gospel Recorded Song of the Year:

– “I Believe God” by Jekalyn Carr

– “God Is (Radio Edit)” by Melvin Crispell III

– “When I Think (Live)” by Ricky Dillard

– “In My Name” by Smokie Norful

– “Burdens Down (Live)” by Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Gospel Worship Recorded Song of the Year Presented by CCLI:

– “That’s My King” by CeCe Winans

– “Lead Us Again” by Doe

– “All Yours” by Kierra Sheard (ft. Anthony Brown)

– “Fill The Room” by Michael Bethany

– “The Story I’ll Tell (Live)” by Naomi Raine

Worship Recorded Song of the Year Presented by CCLI:

– “Praise You Anywhere” by Brandon Lake

– “Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]” by Cody Carnes

– “Praise” by Elevation Worship (ft. Brandon Lake, Chris Brown, Chandler Moore)

– “Trust In God” by Elevation Worship (ft. Chris Brown)

– “I Believe” by Phil Wickham

Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year:

– Coat Of Many Colors by Brandon Lake

– Jesus Music by Cain

– Unsung Hero: The Inspired By Soundtrack by For King + Country

– Lauren Daigle by Lauren Daigle

– Joy In The Morning (Horizon Edition) by Tauren Wells

Feature Film of the Year:

– Journey To Bethlehem

– Ordinary Angels

– Sound of Freedom

– The Blind

– Unsung Hero

Television Series of the Year:

– Chasing Cain

– God. Family. Football.

– Jonathan & Jesus

– The Wingfeather Saga

– When Calls the Heart

Gospel Worship Album of the Year:

– More Than This by CeCe Winans

– The Maverick Way Complete by Maverick City Music

– Overflow by Michael Bethany

– Cover The Earth (Live in New York) by Naomi Raine

– The Journey by Todd Dulaney

Spanish Language Recorded Song of the Year:

– “Tantas Historias” by Christine D’Clario

– “Donante de Sangre” by Daddy Yankee

– “Danza” by KB, Niko Eme, Cardec Drums

– “Amén” by Nacho (ft. Gilberto Daza, Alex Zurdo)

– “Babel” by Un Corazón

Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year:

– “Until We Fly Away” by Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

– “Make the Morning Worth the Midnight” by Gaither Vocal Band

– “Here Come Jesus” by Jeff & Sheri Easter (ft. Mo Pitney)

– “Sheaves (Dedicated to Isabel)” by Karen Peck & New River

– “Unstoppable God” by Kingsmen

