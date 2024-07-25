Robert’s Western World Announces Performers For Block Party

Robert’s Western World has announced a spectacular lineup for its August 5th block party. The venue, known as Nashville’s Home of Traditional Country Music, is celebrating its 25th year under the proprietorship of JesseLee Jones, the leader of its renowned house band, Brazilbilly.

The schedule includes The Del McCoury Band, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, and Asleep At The Wheel’s Ray Benson. The lineup also features house band The Cowpokes, with special guests David Ball, Ruby Leigh, and Logan Ledger; outlaw country artist Sarah Gayle Meech and The Meech Boys, with special guests Chuck Mead and Nikki Lane; the Wendy Newcomer Band with special guests Carlene Carter with Chris Casello, Jimmy Fortune, and the French Family Band; John England & the Western Swingers with special guests Brennen Leigh and Ranger Doug (Riders In The Sky), and Pork McElhinney and Dave Cox.

From the 1950s until the 1980s, the historic building that houses Robert’s Western World was the Sho-Bud Steel Guitar Company, which made custom instruments for everyone from Yes to The Monkees, and sold Willie Nelson his famous guitar, “Trigger,” in 1969. Robert’s is also the only venue on Lower Broadway that still welcomes pedal steel guitars on its stage. In tribute, the venue has curated a pedal steel players’ extravaganza called “Wanted for Steelin’: A Salute to Sho-Bud” hosted by Eddie Lange, with special guests Tommy Hannum, Pete Finney, Lynn Owsley, Neil Jones, Leo Grassl, and Carco Clave.

The lineup also includes Robert’s Western World’s legendary Don Kelley Band, along with a Don Kelley Band Guitarists Reunion, featuring former Kelley Band guitarists Brent Mason, Redd Volkaert, Johnny Hiland, Guthrie Trapp, J.D. Simo, Daniel Donato, Parker McClister, and David Graham. And, the celebration would not be complete without a performance from the man of honor, JesseLee Jones, and his band, Brazilbilly, closing out the evening. And, it’s Nashville, and you never know who just might show up.

Robert’s is taking over the stretch of Lower Broadway between Fourth and Fifth Avenues just outside of the venue for the celebration. The festivities are free, family-friendly, and will begin at 10:00 am CT, with bands and special guests performing until 11:00 pm CT between two stages.

