LISTEN: The Mavericks’ “Look Around You” Feat. Maggie Rose

Today The Mavericks release the lyric video for their country-soul-meets-R&B single “Look Around You” feat. Maggie Rose, a highlight from their new album Moon & Stars.

The Mavericks are currently on a nationwide tour in support of the new album, including two nights at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. (GET TICKETS HERE) The band is in Los Angeles tonight, where they will take the stage at The Greek Theatre with Dwight Yoakam.

Raul Malo on the single: “This song was inspired by many events in a tumultuous period in our country…the shooting in Uvalde; the civil unrest during Black Lives Matter; and other events. Solving those issues is complicated, undoubtedly. But the solution begins with us, the people. We can be better. And we can do better. And that’s what this song is about.”

Maggie Rose adds, “The Mavericks have always made music with the power to bring people together, and they did just that with this song and album in a time when we need it most. Being asked to join them on ‘Look Around You,’ and my experience recording with them that day, felt like a celebration – encouraging and joyful. I knew we were laying down something magical on this song with its beautiful message and sound.”

Co-produced with longtime collaborator Niko Bolas, Moon & Stars features co-writes with legendary songwriter Bernie Taupin and special guest performances including Sierra Ferrell (“Moon & Stars”) and Nicole Atkins, who recently joined The Mavericks on stage at ACL Live to play their song “Live Close By (Visit Often).” The group’s 13th studio album marks their first new music since 2020’s chart-topping En Español project, and their first return to a full English language release since 2017’s Brand New Day. Currently in the top 10 at Americana Radio, Moon & Stars was hailed by Pollstar in a recent cover story as “Foreboding in places, deeply romantic in others, the lyrics offer a reckoning that is almost a love child of Los Lobos, gypsy jazz and The Band.”

