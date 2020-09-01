54th Annual CMA Awards Nominations Announced

The Country Music Association has announced the nominees for “The 54th Annual CMA Awards,” with Miranda Lambert topping the list at seven nominations – making CMA Awards history as the first female artist to accumulate a record-breaking 55 total career nods. This record was previously held by Reba McEntire, who earned her 51st nomination this year. Other top nominees include Luke Combs with six nominations – including his first ever nod for Entertainer of the Year, Maren Morris with five nods, Dan + Shay, producer Jay Joyce and Carly Pearce each securing four, and Justin Bieber, Ashley McBryde and Keith Urban each up for trophies in three categories during the live broadcast, Wednesday, Nov. 11 (8:00 – 11:00 PM/EST) on ABC.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

Producer: Dan Smyers

Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano

Producer: Scott Moffatt

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Producer: Greg Kurstin

Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin

Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale

Mix Engineer: Buckley Miller

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist and Producer(s)

Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi

Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi

Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets

Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion

Producer: Scott Moffatt

Producer: Jay Joyce

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriters

“Bluebird”

Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert

Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton

Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR



Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR



Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

Producer: Dan Smyers

Producer: Dann Huff

Producer: Greg Kurstin

Producer: Jay Joyce

Producer: busbee

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director



“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

Director: Patrick Tracy

Director: Trey Fanjoy

Director: Justin Clough

Director: Sam Siske

Director: David Coleman

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR