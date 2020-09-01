Home / Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse / 54th Annual CMA Awards Nominations Announced

54th Annual CMA Awards Nominations Announced

Jerry Holthouse Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse

The Country Music Association has announced the nominees for “The 54th Annual CMA Awards,” with Miranda Lambert topping the list at seven nominations – making CMA Awards history as the first female artist to accumulate a record-breaking 55 total career nods. This record was previously held by Reba McEntire, who earned her 51st nomination this year. Other top nominees include Luke Combs with six nominations – including his first ever nod for Entertainer of the Year, Maren Morris with five nods, Dan + Shay, producer Jay Joyce and Carly Pearce each securing four, and Justin Bieber, Ashley McBryde and Keith Urban each up for trophies in three categories during the live broadcast, Wednesday, Nov. 11 (8:00 – 11:00 PM/EST) on ABC.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
  • Eric Church
  • Luke Combs
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Keith Urban
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer
  • “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
    Producer: Dan Smyers
    Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano
  • “Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs
    Producer: Scott Moffatt
    Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
  • “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
    Producer: Jay Joyce
    Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
  • “The Bones” – Maren Morris
    Producer: Greg Kurstin
    Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin
  • “I Hope” – Gabby Barrett
    Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale
    Mix Engineer: Buckley Miller
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist and Producer(s) 
  • Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi
    Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi
  • Never Will – Ashley McBryde
    Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets
  • Old Dominion – Old Dominion
    Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion
  • What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs
    Producer: Scott Moffatt
  • Wildcard – Miranda Lambert
    Producer: Jay Joyce
SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriters 
  • “Bluebird”
    Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert
  • “The Bones”
    Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz
  • “Even Though I’m Leaving”
    Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher
  • “I Hope You’re Happy Now”
    Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton
  • “More Hearts Than Mine”
    Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Maren Morris
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Carrie Underwood
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
  • Eric Church
  • Luke Combs
  • Thomas Rhett
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Keith Urban
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
  • Lady A
  • Little Big Town
  • Midland
  • Old Dominion
  • Rascal Flatts
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Maddie & Tae
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artists and Producer(s) 
  • “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
    Producer: Dan Smyers
  • “Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
    Producer: Dann Huff
  • “The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier
    Producer: Greg Kurstin
  • “Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)
    Producer: Jay Joyce
  • “I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
    Producer: busbee
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
  • Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
  • Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
  • Rob McNelley, Guitar
  • Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar
  • Derek Wells, Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director 
  • “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
    Director: Patrick Tracy
  • “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
    Director: Trey Fanjoy
  • “Homemade” – Jake Owen
    Director: Justin Clough
  • “I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
    Director: Sam Siske
  • “Second One To Know” – Chris Stapleton
    Director: David Coleman
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR 
  • Jimmie Allen
  • Ingrid Andress
  • Gabby Barrett
  • Carly Pearce
  • Morgan Wallen

