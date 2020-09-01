54th Annual CMA Awards Nominations Announced

The Country Music Association has announced the nominees for “The 54th Annual CMA Awards,” with Miranda Lambert topping the list at seven nominations – making CMA Awards history as the first female artist to accumulate a record-breaking 55 total career nods. This record was previously held by Reba McEntire, who earned her 51st nomination this year. Other top nominees include Luke Combs with six nominations – including his first ever nod for Entertainer of the Year, Maren Morris with five nods, Dan + Shay, producer Jay Joyce and Carly Pearce each securing four, and Justin Bieber, Ashley McBryde and Keith Urban each up for trophies in three categories during the live broadcast, Wednesday, Nov. 11 (8:00 – 11:00 PM/EST) on ABC.
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Carrie Underwood
- Keith Urban
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer
- “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
Producer: Dan Smyers
Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano
- “Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs
Producer: Scott Moffatt
Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
- “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
- “The Bones” – Maren Morris
Producer: Greg Kurstin
Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin
- “I Hope” – Gabby Barrett
Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale
Mix Engineer: Buckley Miller
Award goes to Artist and Producer(s)
- Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi
Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi
- Never Will – Ashley McBryde
Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets
- Old Dominion – Old Dominion
Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion
- What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs
Producer: Scott Moffatt
- Wildcard – Miranda Lambert
Producer: Jay Joyce
Award goes to Songwriters
- “Bluebird”
Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert
- “The Bones”
Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz
- “Even Though I’m Leaving”
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher
- “I Hope You’re Happy Now”
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton
- “More Hearts Than Mine”
Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Maren Morris
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- Rascal Flatts
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)
- “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
Producer: Dan Smyers
- “Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
Producer: Dann Huff
- “The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier
Producer: Greg Kurstin
- “Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)
Producer: Jay Joyce
- “I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Producer: busbee
- Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
- Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
- Rob McNelley, Guitar
- Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar
- Derek Wells, Guitar
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director
- “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
Director: Patrick Tracy
- “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
Director: Trey Fanjoy
- “Homemade” – Jake Owen
Director: Justin Clough
- “I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Director: Sam Siske
- “Second One To Know” – Chris Stapleton
Director: David Coleman
- Jimmie Allen
- Ingrid Andress
- Gabby Barrett
- Carly Pearce
- Morgan Wallen