BMI Hosts Final Installment Of Rooftop On The Row

BMI hosted the final installment of this year’s Rooftop On The Row series, presented by George Dickel, on Tuesday night (9/17) with nearly 800 industry professionals and Americana fans in attendance. In its sixth season, the event served as the official kickoff to the 25th annual AMERICANAFEST with headliner Wyatt Flores as well as The Hanseroth Twins, Kade Hoffman and Emily Nenni.

The evening was emceed by BMI’s Mason Hunter and DJ Smoke set the tone for BMI’s Nashville rooftop. Kicking off the night, The Hanseroth Twins performed a string of original songs including “Counting The Days” and “Remember Me,” while up-and-comer Kade Hoffman followed, soothing attendees with “Tired of Waiting,” “Lady Luck,” “Bonfire Blues” and the contemporary western sounds from his just-released EP, Relics. Genre-blending, singer-songwriter Emily Nenni jumped into “Get To Know Ya,” “Useless,” and “Don’t Wanna Cry,” previewing her sound before taking the BMI Stage at the 2024 Austin City Limits Music Festival this October.

The crowd welcomed the evening’s headliner and one of the most in-demand artists in the genre Wyatt Flores to the stage. The Oklahoma songbird and AMA’s “Emerging Act of the Year” nominee opened with “Orange Bottles” and “Running Out Of Time,” before leading into crowd favorites like “Please Don’t Go” and “Milwaukee.” He continued his energized set with “Don’t Wanna Say Goodnight,” “Oh Susannah,” and title-track “Welcome To The Plains” from his upcoming album.

Throughout this season, thousands of industry professionals attended the series which featured affiliates Colbie Caillat, Jackson Dean, Mae Estes, Ella Langley, Ryan Larkins, Redferrin, Josh Ross and Lauren Watkins. Over the years, the industry event has hosted artists such as Morgan Wallen, Billy Strings, The War And Treaty, HARDY, K. Michelle, Riley Green, Maddie & Tae, Mackenzie Carpenter and Dylan Marlowe.

