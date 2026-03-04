2026 CMA Triple Play Award Winners Announced

As part of its year-round commitment to championing the architects behind the hits, the Country Music Association today revealed the recipients of the 2026 CMA Triple Play Awards, honoring the elite group of songwriters who notched three No. 1 Country songs within a 12-month period. The ceremony, hosted by acclaimed composer and CMA Board member Jim Beavers, will take place Monday, April 13, in Nashville.

Sixteen standout songwriters will be recognized this year: Andy Albert, Louis Bell, John Byron, Jessie Jo Dillon, Ashley Gorley, Riley Green, Charlie Handsome, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Ella Langley, Chase McGill, John Morgan, Blake Pendergrass, Taylor Phillips, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, and Morgan Wallen. In addition, CMA will spotlight more than 40 songwriters celebrating their first-ever No. 1 Country hit since the last ceremony — a milestone moment in any writer’s career.

The evening will also shine a well-deserved light on Bart Herbison, Executive Director of the Nashville Songwriters Association International, who will receive the prestigious CMA Songwriter Advocate Award.

“Songwriters are the heartbeat of Country Music, and the CMA Triple Play Awards give us the opportunity to celebrate the creativity and hard work it takes to land three No. 1 songs in a single year,” says CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern. “It’s just as special to recognize Bart with the CMA Songwriter Advocate Award, as well as honor those celebrating their very first No. 1 — a milestone that is often the start of an extraordinary career. Bringing our songwriting community together to recognize these achievements is one of the most meaningful ways CMA supports the people behind the music and the continued growth of the genre.”

Herbison, long regarded as one of Nashville’s most tireless champions for songwriters, expressed gratitude for the recognition. “I am humbled at this recognition by the Country Music Association,” he says. “And I want to use this opportunity to thank the hundreds and hundreds of writers — particularly anyone who served on the NSAI Board of Directors during my tenure — who have all been integral to our advocacy efforts.”

The CMA Songwriter Advocate Award honors individuals who have significantly supported and advanced the art and careers of songwriters, leaving an enduring imprint on Country Music. Herbison’s leadership has helped usher in major industry advancements, including the Music Modernization Act and long-term capital gains protections benefiting creators. He also played a key role in securing a historic 44% increase in mechanical royalties and in the establishment of the Mechanical Licensing Collective. Through strategic investments in iconic institutions like the The Bluebird Cafe and Music Mill studios, Herbison has further fortified Nashville’s songwriting infrastructure for generations to come.

The CMA Triple Play Award recognizes songwriters who achieve three No. 1 hits within a 12-month span, as measured by Country Aircheck, Billboard Country Airplay and Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. More than just an accolade, the honor underscores the essential role songwriters play in shaping both the sound and commercial success of the format.

Celebrating their first CMA Triple Play Award this year are Albert, Bell, Green, Kasher Hindlin, Langley, Morgan, Pendergrass and Post. Meanwhile, Gorley continues to extend his remarkable legacy, set to receive his 27th CMA Triple Play Award — further cementing his status as the most decorated recipient in the award’s history.

In a town built on great songs, the Triple Play Awards remain one of the most meaningful nights on the Nashville calendar — a celebration not just of hits, but of the writers who make them possible.

The 2026 CMA Triple Play Awards recipients are recognized for the following:

Andy Albert

“Bigger Houses,” recorded by Dan + Shay

“Hometown Home,” recorded by LOCASH

“Somewhere Over Laredo,” recorded by Lainey Wilson

Louis Bell

“I Had Some Help,” recorded by Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

“Pour Me A Drink,” recorded by Post Malone feat. Blake Shelton

“Guy For That,” recorded by Post Malone feat. Luke Combs

John Byron

“This Town’s Been Too Good To Us,” recorded by Dylan Scott

“What I Want,” recorded by Morgan Wallen feat. Tate McRae

“Just In Case,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

Jessie Jo Dillon

“Lies Lies Lies,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

“Am I Okay?,” recorded by Megan Moroney

“Happen To Me,” recorded by Russell Dickerson

Ashley Gorley

“Liar,” recorded by Jelly Roll

“This Town’s Been Too Good To Us,” recorded by Dylan Scott

“Park,” recorded by Tyler Hubbard

Riley Green

“you look like you love me,” recorded by Ella Langley feat. Riley Green

“Worst Way,” recorded by Riley Green

“Don’t Mind If I Do,” recorded by Riley Green feat. Ella Langley

Charlie Handsome

“Guy For That,” recorded by Post Malone feat. Luke Combs

“This Town’s Been Too Good To Us,” recorded by Dylan Scott

“What I Want,” recorded by Morgan Wallen feat. Tate McRae

Jacob Kasher Hindlin

“Beautiful As You,” recorded by Thomas Rhett

“Love Somebody,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

“What I Want,” recorded by Morgan Wallen feat. Tate McRae

Ella Langley

“you look like you love me,” recorded by Ella Langley feat. Riley Green

“weren’t for the wind,” recorded by Ella Langley

“Choosin’ Texas,” recorded by Ella Langley

Chase McGill

“Happen To Me,” recorded by Russell Dickerson

“I Got Better,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

“20 Cigarettes,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

John Morgan

“Friends Like That,” recorded by John Morgan

“Whiskey Drink,” recorded by Jason Aldean

“How Far Does A Goodbye Go,” recorded by Jason Aldean

Blake Pendergrass

“Just In Case,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

“Heart of Stone,” recorded by Jelly Roll

“I Got Better,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

Taylor Phillips

“Liar,” recorded by Jelly Roll

“This Town’s Been Too Good To Us,” recorded by Dylan Scott

“Fix What You Didn’t Break,” recorded by Nate Smith

Austin Post

“I Had Some Help,” recorded by Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

“Pour Me A Drink,” recorded by Post Malone feat. Blake Shelton

“Guy For That,” recorded by Post Malone feat. Luke Combs

Ernest Keith Smith

“Guy For That,” recorded by Post Malone feat. Luke Combs

“Just In Case,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

“I Got Better,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen

“I’m The Problem,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

“What I Want,” recorded by Morgan Wallen feat. Tate McRae

“Just In Case,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!