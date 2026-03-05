Reba McEntire Added to Susan G. Komen Benefit Concert

The Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, has announced that Reba McEntire will join the lineup for the second annual “Band As One Nashville Concert for the Cure: Trisha Yearwood & Friends.” The special evening will take place Sunday, March 22, 2026, at the historic Grand Ole Opry House, bringing together some of music’s biggest names to raise critical funds for those impacted by breast cancer.

McEntire will join host Trisha Yearwood along with an all-star lineup that includes Charles Kelley, The Band Loula, Ashley McBryde, Lukas Nelson, Rissi Palmer, The War and Treaty, and Hailey Whitters, with additional artists expected to be announced.

“I am honored to collaborate with Trisha and the other artists for this incredible show to raise awareness for such a meaningful cause,” says McEntire. “I have seen how breast cancer impacts families, friends and communities. The Opry stage has always represented heart and tradition, and I’m proud to stand on that stage and support those affected by this disease.”

According to the American Cancer Society, a woman in the United States is diagnosed with breast cancer every two minutes. The organization’s annual Cancer Facts & Figures report estimates that 321,910 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2026, up from 316,950 in 2025. While breast cancer deaths are projected to decline slightly—from 42,170 in 2025 to 42,140 in 2026—events like Band As One Nashville help raise the critical funding needed to accelerate research, improve treatment and ultimately save more lives.

“We are thrilled to have Reba join us for this incredible event,” says Joshua Daniel, Senior Director of Entertainment Engagement and Events at Susan G. Komen. “Her extraordinary talent and enduring influence will help amplify our mission in a powerful way. We’re incredibly grateful to Reba and all the artists offering their time, energy and talent to support this important cause.”

Sponsors for the event include presenting sponsor Blackstone Charitable Foundation, Rockstar sponsors Friends in Low Places, Patricia Nash and Woodhouse Franklin, Countdown sponsor Solace, VIP sponsor Shoals, Encore sponsors PatchPlus, SunAuto Network, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, and William Morris Endeavor, as well as Opening Act sponsor Keystone Financial Resources, LLC. Media sponsors include WSM Radio and NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

