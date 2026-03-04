Concord Music Publishing Signs Songwriter/Producer Nathan Wallace

Today, Concord Music Publishing announced the signing of Nashville-based songwriter and producer Nathan Wallace to a worldwide publishing deal, effective immediately and covering all future works.

For Wallace, the new partnership marks a defining moment in an already fast-rising career.

“Joining Concord feels like the start of a really exciting chapter,” Wallace shares. “I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity and the belief they’ve shown in me. They’ve built a thriving home for songwriters, and I’m proud to be part of the family. I’m excited to keep pushing creatively and build something lasting alongside an outstanding team.”

Based in Nashville, Wallace has quietly built an impressive résumé that stretches far beyond Music City. His work has secured major synch placements across hit television series including Love Is Blind, Love Island USA, Teen Mom, 90 Day Fiancé, All American, Married at First Sight, and Found, as well as the 2020 feature film This Is the Year. With a knack for emotional storytelling and cinematic production, Wallace’s songs continue to connect with a global audience in powerful ways.

He’s also a frequent collaborator with Grammy-nominated Gospel and Contemporary Christian artist Blessing Offor, co-writing and producing Offor’s 2025 Christmas album To All A Good Night. Additional production credits and collaborations include work with artists such as Lee Brice, Desmond Child, and Honest Man, further showcasing his versatility across genres.

Matt Turner, VP of A&R at Concord Music Publishing in Nashville, says Wallace’s reputation preceded him.

“Nathan came highly recommended by mutual friends, and it didn’t take long to understand why,” Turner notes. “His infectious energy fills the room, his production is fresh and unique, and his personality makes collaboration feel effortless and inspiring. We at Concord are super excited to see what the next few years hold for Nathan Wallace.”

With momentum building and a new creative home in place, Wallace’s next chapter looks poised to resonate well beyond Nashville’s city limits.

