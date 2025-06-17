Jason Isbell Returns For Ryman Residency Oct. 16th

Jason Isbell Returns For Ryman Residency Oct. 16th

Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium has announced the return of Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit for a six-night residency this October, marking the 10th anniversary of their celebrated annual performances at the iconic venue. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 20. GET TICKETS HERE!

The 2025 residency kicks off on Thursday, Oct. 16, and will once again feature a handpicked lineup of special guests. For their opening acts this year, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit have partnered with public schools and music programs across the Southeast to highlight some of the educators and students working to shape the next generation of live music.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit 2025 Ryman Residency Dates:

Thursday, Oct. 16 with Nuçi’s Space Camp Amped Program featuring Women in STEM
Friday, Oct. 17 with YEAH!
Saturday, Oct. 18 with O.R.F. (Otis Redding Foundation) Allstars
Thursday, Oct. 23 with Wright Middle School Mariachi Ensemble
Friday, Oct. 24 with Nashville School of the Arts
Saturday, Oct. 25 with LOVEUnited

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?
Nashville Special Hotel Rate

Nashville.com
The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

LISTEN: Casey Chesnutt's "Uninvited Guest"

LISTEN: Casey Chesnutt’s “Uninvited Guest”

Carrying a last name that’s synonymous with ‘90s country greatness, Casey Chesnutt might’ve been born …

Lauren Alaina Welcomes Baby Girl With New Song “Heaven Sent”

Lauren Alaina Welcomes Baby Girl With New Song “Heaven Sent”

Country star and Grand Ole Opry member Lauren Alaina has officially entered a brand-new chapter—motherhood. …