 


Thru
April

GRAND OLE OPRY

Show Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

TICKETS
June
2025

CMA MUSIC FESTIVAL

Nissan Stadium | 4 Day Pass, Fan Fair X!

TICKETS
Thru
April

NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Game Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

TICKETS
Photo by Sidney Roberts

CONCERT REVIEW: Caroline Rose At The Blue Room

Caroline Rose’s sold-out solo show at The Blue Room was packed and full of energy. The Grammy-nominated artist attracted a large crowd to this small, intimate venue. While it was tight, I’m sure it is a night most of us will remember. 

Rose is touring their latest release, “year of the slug,” unavailable on any major streaming platforms. Hearing that the album was entirely made on GarageBand from an iPhone, I was immediately intrigued. Naturally, I purchased the album for $10 on Bandcamp ahead of the show and have felt justified in my purchase. 

The tour is special. Caroline has intentionally chosen independent music venues to play at to avoid hefty service fees often charged by big ticketing platforms. It is a gesture that benefits fans and supports the struggling indie venues being edged out by corporate giants. Caroline’s commitment says a lot. 

The show began with “Love/Lover/Friend,” a whimsical and heartfelt opener setting the night’s tone. The nearly two-hour-long set included around 23 songs, featuring fan favorites like “More Of The Same” (19 million streams on Spotify). Impressively, I found out much of the performance was spontaneous, adding more to Rose’s authenticity. 

Rose radiated a charmingly quirky energy on stage, showcasing their personality and building a unique connection with the audience. Their music sets them apart because it is raw, one-of-a-kind, and unmistakably theirs. They even aim to make music that AI cannot replicate, a bold and timely stance in today’s industry—watching Caroline Rose perform solo allowed for a profoundly personal atmosphere, almost like we were all friends hanging out. At one point, they even requested a cold one from the crowd.

Caroline played “everything in its right place” from “year of the slug”, a top-three pick for me on the album. It wrapped up the night perfectly, bringing a sense of closure that lingered even after the lights came up. I will admit I was a bit bummed they didn’t play “Jeannie Becomes a Mom,” their most-streamed track, but skipping breakout hits seems to be becoming the norm amongst artists I’ve seen recently. 

What I admire most about Caroline Rose is their dedication to staying true to themself, supporting local venues, crafting unique music, and rejecting industry norms. I have seen no artists dedicate themselves to this extent. All in all, Caroline Rose is doing something different and doing it well. 

–Sidney Roberts

 

SETLIST:

LOVE/LOVER/FRIEND
TO BE LONELY
WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE
CONVERSATION W/ SHIV
STOCKHOLM SYNDROME
STRANGE THINGS
NICE IN SLOW
MORE OF THE SAME
CRY
LOVE SONG FOR MYSELF
ANOTHER LIFE
GODDAMN TRAIN
YIP YIP YOW
SOUL NO. 5
GETTING TO ME
MONEY
BURN
PIPE DREAMS
DESPERATION BABY
ROUGH SITUATION
EVERYBODY’S MAKING OUT
BIKINI
EVERYTHING IN ITS RIGHT PLACE

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?
Nashville Special Hotel Rate

Nashville.com
The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Megan Moroney Reaches The Pinnacle In Nashville

Megan Moroney returned to her homebase of Nashville for a two-night, SOLD-OUT showcase at The …

Max McNown Releases "St Helens Alpenglow"

Max McNown Releases “St Helens Alpenglow”

Today, rising star and Nashville based, Max McNown releases “St Helens Alpenglow.” (listen above) At …

Destination Guides

Select Language

Destination Guides

Guide to Boynton Beach, FL

Guide to Jupiter Island, FL

Guide to North Las Vegas, NV

Guide to Palm Springs, CA

Guide to Singer Island, FL

Guide to West Palm Beach, FL