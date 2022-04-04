Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival Wraps

The 30th Annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival wrapped up on Saturday night but after a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, it was apparent that songwriters and festival-goers were ready to make up for lost time and celebrate the festival’s 30th Anniversary. Over 400 uniquely talented songwriters spanning multiple genres played live, showcasing their hit songs sharing the stories behind them, and premiering new and unreleased songs in intimate settings over nine venues across Music City.

On Thursday, The Nashville Songwriters Association International hosted the first-ever in-person “NSAI Member Awards”. The invitation-only event was held at Analog at the Hutton Hotel in Nashville and included performances. “We have thousands of songwriter members who may not describe themselves as professional songwriters, but write amazing songs, are outstanding performers, and deserve recognition for their work,” said NSAI Executive Director Bart Herbison. “This is one of the most exciting additions to NSAI’s programming in years. Nothing could be more in line with the part of our mission statement that says: “to educate, elevate and celebrate the songwriter.”

Awards were voted by NSAI’s global membership and NSAI staff. They included Online Pitch Award presented to 2021 Recipient, Sarah Jones and 2022 recipient Kate Zickler, Song Evaluation Award presented to 2021 recipient, Nell Maynard and 2022 recipient, Hayden Cain, NSAI Mentor Awards were presented to 2021 recipient Greg Wilson and 2022 recipient Jahnavi Goldstein, NSAI One to Watch Award presented to 2021 recipient Ben Johnson and 2022 recipient John Frank, NSAI New Member of The Year presented to 2021 recipient Brett Trout and 2022 recipient Beldon Burch, Volunteer of The Year presented to 2021 recipient Herb Chaffin and 2022 recipient Michelle Pereira, Friends of NSAI presented to 2022 recipient Preshais Harris, Graduate Award presented to 2021 recipients Kyle James, Sarah Jones, Kelly McKay, and Megan Barker; and 2022 recipients: Lily Rose, Martin McDaniel, Sara Haze, and Aubrey Toone, Chapter of The Year presented to 2021 recipients Oklahoma City, OK Chapter, over seen by coordinators Bryan Mitschell and Nancy Borum, and 2022 recipients Tidewater, VA overseen by coordinators Michael Crockett and Michael King, Chapter Coordinator of The Year presented to 2021 Recipient Kathy Kay Wallace who oversees our St. Louis, MO Chapter with co-coordinator, and 2022 recipient Scott Forman, who is a co-coordinator of New York City, NY Chapter. Other Recognitions include Todd Givens Scholarship Winner presented to 2021 recipient Jesse LaBelle and 2022 recipient Ben Wagner, NSAI Song Contest Winners presented to 2021 Song Contest Winner Matthew Soileau and 2021 Song Contest Winner Claire Bunnik, Anthem Chapter Challenge Winners presented to 2021 winners Sal Cosentino and Linda Sclafani and 2022 recipients David Unlayao, Kathy Kay Wallace, and Emily Bea.