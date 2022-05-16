2022 Americana Honors & Awards Nominees Announced

Album of the Year:

“In These Silent Days,” Brandi Carlile, Produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings

“Outside Child,” Allison Russell, Produced by Dan Knobler

“Raise The Roof,” Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Produced by T Bone Burnett

“A Southern Gothic,” Adia Victoria, Produced by Mason Hickman and Adia Victoria, Executive Produced by T Bone Burnett

“Stand for Myself,” Yola, Produced by Dan Auerbach

Artist of the Year:

Brandi Carlile

Jason Isbell

Allison Russell

Billy Strings

Yola

Duo/Group of the Year:

Big Thief

Los Lobos

The Mavericks

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

The War and Treaty

Emerging Act of the Year:

Sierra Ferrell

Neal Francis

Brittney Spencer

Adia Victoria

Morgan Wade

Instrumentalist of the Year:

Ethan Ballinger

Brian Farrow

Larissa Maestro

Shelby Means

Justin Moses

Song of the Year:

“Canola Fields,” James McMurtry, Written by James McMurtry

“Diamond Studded Shoes,” Yola, Written by Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan and Yola

“Juanita,” Sturgill Simpson featuring Willie Nelson, Written by Sturgill Simpson

“Persephone,” Allison Russell, Written by Jeremy Lindsay and Allison Russell

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile, Written by Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth