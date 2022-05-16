2022 Americana Honors & Awards Nominees Announced

Album of the Year:
“In These Silent Days,” Brandi Carlile, Produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings
“Outside Child,” Allison Russell, Produced by Dan Knobler
“Raise The Roof,” Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Produced by T Bone Burnett
“A Southern Gothic,” Adia Victoria, Produced by Mason Hickman and Adia Victoria, Executive Produced by T Bone Burnett
“Stand for Myself,” Yola, Produced by Dan Auerbach
Artist of the Year:
Brandi Carlile
Jason Isbell
Allison Russell
Billy Strings
Yola
Duo/Group of the Year:
Big Thief
Los Lobos
The Mavericks
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
The War and Treaty
Emerging Act of the Year:
Sierra Ferrell
Neal Francis
Brittney Spencer
Adia Victoria
Morgan Wade
Instrumentalist of the Year:
Ethan Ballinger
Brian Farrow
Larissa Maestro
Shelby Means
Justin Moses
Song of the Year:
“Canola Fields,” James McMurtry, Written by James McMurtry
“Diamond Studded Shoes,” Yola, Written by Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan and Yola
“Juanita,” Sturgill Simpson featuring Willie Nelson, Written by Sturgill Simpson
“Persephone,” Allison Russell, Written by Jeremy Lindsay and Allison Russell
“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile, Written by Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth