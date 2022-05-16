Jelly Roll Tops The Charts For A Second Week

Jelly Roll finds himself at the top of Billboard and Mediabase’s Rock chart for the second week in a row with “Dead Man Walking,” his first #1 at radio. Simultaneously, Jelly Roll’s single “Son Of A Sinner” is currently Top 30 and climbing at Country radio, making Jelly Roll the first artist to top the Active Rock charts while having a Top 30 single at Country radio with his first song chart debut on each (Billboard).

This comes after last week’s announcement of the Nashville native’s first-ever headlining show at Bridgestone Arena. In a front page story of the Tennessean, the Billboard Emerging artist spoke about his humble beginnings and what it means to play his hometown arena. “I love Nashville because it molded me. The eclectic-ness of this city made it where I’m able to mix Rap with Country music and Country with Rock music,” said Jelly Roll. “Every single night [on tour] there’s a moment on stage where I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and also the feeling of accomplishment of what my original goal was: to help people with music.”

Jelly Roll’s Bridgestone Arena show will take place December 9, 2022, with proceeds from the show going toward Impact Youth Outreach. GET TICKETS HERE. Jelly Roll recently sat down with Bobby Bones, where he candidly spoke about his background before referencing the upcoming show and what it means to him to be able to give back to the community. General on sale tickets to Jelly Roll’s Bridgestone Arena show go on sale May 20th, and more information can be found at jellyroll615.com.

After independently building his fanbase, Jelly Roll has garnered more than a Billion streams and earned praise for the depth of his songwriting