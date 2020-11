2020 CMA Award Winners

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s), and Mix Engineer

“The Bones” – Maren Morris

Producer: Greg Kurstin

Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist and Producers

What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs

Producer: Scott Moffat

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriters

“The Bones”

Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Maren Morris

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Producer: busbee

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

Director: Trey Fanjoy

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Morgan Wallen