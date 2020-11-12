Scooter Brown Band Honors Waylon Jennings With New Release

Scooter Brown Band honors one of their heroes and biggest influences, outlaw legend Waylon Jennings, with their new double single release. Starting with their original, written by frontman Scooter Brown and Rick Huckaby, “Something Waylon Would Sing,” the well-known band brings back that original outlaw feel perfected by Waylon himself. Then the band covers Waylon’s hit “Don’t You Think This Outlaw Bit’s Done Got Out Of Hand.” Listen to above.

The band was fortunate enough to have some special guests on the record as well. Shannon Wickline, from The Charlie Daniels Band, hammers out B3 organ and keys, while Steve Hinson, Nashville session great and longtime member of Randy Travis’ band, adds his iconic steel guitar skills. Both Travis and the late Daniels have been a huge part of the Scooter Brown Band story, each supporting the band’s growth. SBB was slated to be the opener this year on the Fire on the Mountain Tour with the CDB and Marshall Tucker Band.

“Waylon Jennings has been a musical hero of mine since I can remember. I loved writing this song and watching it come alive. I’m excited to let the world hear it,” says Scooter Brown.

Brown chose yesterday to release the double single for a special reason. Veterans Day holds a special meaning to him and the rest of the band as two of its members have served. Brown, a Marine Veteran, and drummer Matt Bledsoe, an Army Veteran, both deserve special recognition on this day.

Brown has been busy writing new music, gearing up for an exciting 2021 filled with new music.