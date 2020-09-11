2020 Americana Honors & Awards Show Canceled

Americana Music Association Executive Director Jed Hilly announced today that the 2020 Honors & Awards Show has been canceled:

Read press release below.

Dear Friends,

I trust you and your loved ones are well. I write today to inform you that despite all our hope, logistical wrangling and passion, we have concluded that it would not be safe to conduct the Americana Honors & Awards at the wonderful and historic Ryman Auditorium next Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

We’ve carefully evaluated safety measures both with an audience and without. It is our conclusion that if just one person walked out of the Ryman with COVID-19, we would not be able to forgive ourselves. We are making new plans to celebrate the nominees and to proclaim the winners later this fall, and we hope to have details on that shortly with an official announcement date soon.

Like so many others in the industry, the impact of COVID-19 has made things difficult for our annual fundraising efforts. Currently, the team in Nashville is focused on our Thriving Roots: A Virtual Community Music Conference (September 16-18) in hopes of bringing our tribe together online, and to help to offset the huge losses we have suffered due to the pandemic and the cancellation of AMERICANAFEST 2020. We have also initiated a fundraising campaign to support our newly created Foundation and you can read more about how to support our mission here.

Thank you for your enduring support of Americana.

Respectfully,

Jed