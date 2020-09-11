Elizabeth Cook Releases “Aftermath”

Elizabeth Cook’s album, Aftermath, is out now on Agent Love Records/Thirty Tigers. Produced by Butch Walker, Aftermath is an album about survival and resilience. The twelve songs—all written by Cook—address life’s most fundamental and difficult subjects including heartbreak, addiction, death and resurrection. Created following a period of significant loss and pain, the album chronicles Cook’s journey through a personal hell and how she made her way back.

Of the album, Cook reflects, “This is the first time that I’ve been completely unchained, really. I wasn’t in an oppressive relationship, I wasn’t trying to meet some sort of label’s expectation, I wasn’t trying to meet some sort of market expectations. And that’s the way I wanna do it, or not at all.”

Recorded at Walker’s Ruby Red Studios in Santa Monica, CA, Aftermath also features Steve Duerst (bass), Herschel Van Dyke (drums), Aaron Embry (keyboards), Andrew Leahey (guitar) and Whit Wright (pedal steel, dobro).

Aftermath is Cook’s seventh full-length album and first release since 2016’s Exodus of Venus.

In addition to her musical career, Cook is also the host of “Upstream with Elizabeth Cook,” a new fishing and interview show on the Opry’s Circle TV network, and has hosted her regular “Elizabeth Cook’s Apron Strings” show on SiriusXM’s Outlaw Country channel for the past 10 years. Cook is a cast-member of Adult Swim’s animated series, “Squidbillies” and has performed at the Grand Ole Opry over 400 times since her debut in 2000. Originally from Florida and now based in Nashville, she has toured extensively across the world and collaborated with several iconic artists including Patty Loveless, Buddy Miller, John Prine and Dwight Yoakam.

AFTERMATH TRACK LIST

1. Bones

2. Perfect Girls of Pop

3. Bad Decisions

4. Daddy, I Got Love For You

5. Bayonette

6. These Days

7. Stanley By God Terry

8. Half Hanged Mary

9. When She Comes

10. Thick Georgia Woman

11. Two Chords And A Lie

12. Mary, The Submissing Years