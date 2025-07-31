WATCH: John Carter Cash, “Snow On The Sand”

Singer-songwriter and producer John Carter Cash has just released the official music video for his brand-new single, “Snow On The Sand,” (watch above) available now via Avondale Records and distributed through The Orchard. The cinematic track is the first glimpse into his concept album, Pineapple John, set for release on September 12, 2025.

Directed by Joseph Cash and filmed at the legendary Cash Cabin Studio, the video for “Snow On The Sand” brings to life the soulful spirit of the song with sweeping visuals and an emotional undercurrent that reflects the heart of the project.

Pineapple John introduces listeners to a world-worn character—an introspective singer-songwriter navigating life’s peaks and valleys. Produced by John Carter Cash and Trey Call, the album is a deeply personal journey through themes of love, loss, redemption, and self-discovery, framed by vivid storytelling and a rich sonic landscape.

“Snow On The Sand,” the album’s debut single, showcases background vocals by Ana Cristina Cash and Caitlin Evanson, setting the tone for what promises to be a soul-stirring record. With lyrics full of longing and reflection, the track captures the emotional contrast of warm beaches and cold memories, laying the foundation for the world of Pineapple John.

“I’m incredibly excited to share ‘Snow On The Sand,’” says John Carter Cash. “It’s the first glimpse into Pineapple John and the beginning of what I hope will be a deeply personal journey for my listeners. The full album is a reflection of life’s struggles and triumphs, and I can’t wait to share it with the world.”

The album also boasts an impressive lineup of musical collaborators from across the Americana and country music spectrum. Marty Stuart lends his iconic electric guitar work on “The Island Fair,” while Clare Bowen provides background vocals on both “The Hole in the Bottom of the Sea” and “The Island Fair.” Longtime collaborator Brandon Young—who co-wrote “The Ocean Calling”—also joins in with background vocals on several tracks.

The project is a true family affair. John Carter’s daughter A.B. Cash joins him on the tender track “Beckoning Melody,” and Thomas Gabriel, John’s nephew, lends his voice to “The Hole in the Bottom of the Sea,” adding even more depth to the family legacy embedded in the album.

Pineapple John features co-writes with a wide range of talents including Jack Ezra Cash, Caleb Caudle, Bill Miller, and Thomas Gabriel, with additional tracks that reach beyond the original material. The album includes a cover of “Shame and Scandal” by Lord Melody and a lush interpretation of “Jamaica Farewell” by Irving Burgie.

Tracklist for Pineapple John:

Nekid Man (Pineapple John Prelude) – John Carter Cash, Damon Fielder

Pineapple John – John Carter Cash, Jack Ezra Cash

Sleeping with The Mermaids – John Carter Cash, Bill Miller

Uncle Ben The Devil and The Deep Blue Sea – John Carter Cash, Jon Vaughn, Dave Daeger

The Ballad of Spider John – Willis Alan Ramsey

Man Will Pray – John Carter Cash

The Hole In the Bottom of The Sea – John Carter Cash, Thomas Gabriel

Soon Come – John Carter Cash

Shame and Scandal – Lord Melody

Jamaica Farewell – Irving Burgie

Snow On The Sand – John Carter Cash, Caleb Caudle

Beckoning Melody – John Carter Cash, Anna Belle Cash

Man Will Pray Slight Reprise – John Carter Cash

The Ocean Calling – John Carter Cash, Brandon Robert Young

The Island Fair / Captain Jim’s Drunken Dream / Carry On is a medley featuring three parts: “Island Fair,” written by John Carter Cash and Joseph Cash; “Captain Jim’s Drunken Dream,” written by James Taylor; and “Carry On,” written by John Carter Cash.

