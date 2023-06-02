Zac Brown Joins Dave Matthews On The Bridgestone Stage

Zac Brown, joined legendary jam band Dave Matthews Band on the Bridgestone Arena stage in Nashville as a special guest last Friday (5/26). Their “particularly inspired take on Jimi Hendrix’s 55-year-old version of Bob Dylan’s ‘All Along The Watchtower’…was a stellar performance” raved The Tennessean with JamBase adding that the “powerful cover…marked the first time Brown and Dave Matthews Band have shared the stage since 2012.”

In addition, Zac Brown Band will play to a sold-out crowd this Friday (6/2) at Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park. In conjunction with Major League Baseball’s Lou Gehrig Day celebrated annually on June 2, a portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold will go to the Hop On A Cure Foundation for ALS research and awareness. Created by band member John Driskell “Hop” Hopkins after he was diagnosed with ALS, the Hop On A Cure Foundation supports research toward a cure for ALS while raising awareness and hope for those battling the disease.

Hopkins will sing the National Anthem at Friday’s game, while many of the pregame and in-game ceremonies will feature the Reds’ Lou Gehrig Day partners from the Lou Gehrig Day Committee, ALS Association of Central & Southern Ohio, I AM ALS and the Muscular Dystrophy Association. For more information or to purchase a Pit Field Package, visit reds.com/ZacBrownBand.

The performers are also set to kick off their 2023 “From the Fire Tour” later this month, with 30+ stops across the country featuring special guests Marcus King, Tenille Townes, and King Calaway on select dates. The new set of dates includes a return to the famed Fenway Park, where they hold the record for most consecutive sold out shows with 13.

The “From the Fire Tour,” which will kick off in Columbus, Ohio on June 30th, has already sold nearly half a million tickets to date and marks the band’s 10th North American tour, showcasing Zac Brown Band’s one-of-a-kind, southern rock style. See below for the full itinerary.