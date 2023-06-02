Nashville Wine Auction Set For July 27-29

The Nashville Wine Auction will host the 44th Annual l’Eté du Vin on July 27-29, 2023, at JW Marriott. The 2023 l’Eté du Vin guest of honor is Château Léoville Barton and Barton Family Wines with honored guest Damien Barton Sartorius. This three-day series of events will have something for wine lovers of various experience levels featuring: The Vintners’ Tasting on July 27, The Patrons’ Dinner on July 28, and the 44th Annual l’Eté du Vin Live Auction on July 29.

Proceeds from l’Eté du Vin, the country’s longest running charity wine auction, help fund the fight against cancer by supporting thirteen local non-profit organizations whose purpose is directly related to cancer research, innovative patient treatment, and caregiver/patient support.

President and CEO of the Nashville Wine Auction, Loren Chumley says, “This weekend has unique and elevated experiences for the wine lovers in our community. Our guests can expect fantastic wines to be poured by our Guest of Honor and by each of our featured vintners. We are very grateful for their support in helping us fund the fight against cancer.”

Damien Barton Sartorius, Owner and General Manager of Barton Family Wines, will be joining us as our honored guest for all three evenings of l’Eté du Vin.

This year’s event chairs are Rob Turner and Jay Jones. “Jay and I are honored to chair this event. We love the history of l’Eté du Vin, the generosity of the people involved, and the Nashville Wine Community,” said Rob Turner, Event Co-Chair.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

l’Eté du Vin Vintners’ Tasting

A seated structured tasting of wines from Château Léoville Barton and Barton Family Wines led by honored guest Damien Barton Sartorius

Thursday, July 27, 2023

6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Four Seasons Hotel Nashville

100 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN 37201

Business Attire

Valet Parking Available | Ride Service Recommended

$275 per person ($200 is tax-deductible)



l’Eté du Vin Patrons’ Dinner

Champagne Reception and Gourmet Wine Dinner with honored guest Damien Barton Sartorius, and announcing the 2023 Norman M. Lipman Award Recipients, Beth and John Huff.

Wines donated from esteemed collectors and the Patrons’ Host Committee.

Friday, July 28, 2023

6:30 pm to 10:00 pm

The Conrad Nashville

1620 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203

Black Tie

Valet Parking Available | Ride Service Recommended

$1,300 per person ($1,100 is tax-deductible)



44th Annual l’Eté du Vin

The 44th Annual l’Eté du Vin featuring Château Léoville Barton and Barton Family Wines with honored guest Damien Barton Sartorius.

Saturday, July 29, 2023

5:30 pm Silent Auction and Wine Sampling Reception

Featuring wines from Château Léoville Barton, Château Langoa Barton, Château Mauvesin Barton, Alpha Omega, Arietta Wines, Cakebread Cellars, Evening Land Vineyards, Italian Wine Merchants, and Memento Mori

7:00 pm Seated Dinner & Spirited Live Auction

JW Marriott, Griffin Ballroom

201 8th Avenue S, Nashville, TN 37203

Cocktail Attire Valet Parking Available | Ride Service Recommended

$500 per person ($300 is tax-deductible)

Important Note: On July 1 the ticket price for l’Eté du Vin increases to $550 per person