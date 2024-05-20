Wynonna Covers Tom Petty, Featuring Lainey Wilson

Wynonna Judd’s take on Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers’ classic song “Refugee” featuring Lainey Wilson is out now. The track arrives as the fifth single shared from Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty, with a new video, “In The Studio,” featuring behind the scenes footage of Judd and Wilson recording their version—listen/watch/share HERE.

“That was one of the coolest experiences of my life,” Wilson said when asked about recording with Judd. “My gosh, every time I tried to use that growl in my voice, I was trying to channel my inner Wynonna,” she added. “Everybody wants an inner Wynonna.”

A major hit from their third studio album, Damn The Torpedoes, “Refugee” remains one of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers’ most popular songs—peaking at #15 on the Billboard Hot 100 upon release—and was fondly remembered by Petty as one of his favorite singles the band ever wrote and released together.

“Refugee” precedes the release of Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty, the country tribute album lovingly curated by some of Petty’s closest friends and collaborators. The record is set for release on June 21 via Big Machine Records in partnership with the Tom Petty Estate.

Ahead of the project, Big Machine Records and the estate have unveiled several tracks from the album; most recently, Steve Earle’s rendition of “Yer So Bad.” Chris Stapleton’s take on Tom Petty’s “I Should Have Known It” debuted as the #1 most added track at Triple A, following “Southern Accents,” reimagined by Petty’s friend and fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Dolly Parton. Dierks Bentley’s version of the Petty classic, “American Girl,” is also featured on the album. The track premiered earlier this year as Bentley’s highest charting single upon launch and is currently climbing through the Top 35 on Country radio.

Executive produced by Petty’s close confidant, 2x Grammy award-winner George Drakoulias (Barbie, The Black Crowes, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers), with 2x Grammy award-winner Randall Poster (Killers of the Flower Moon, Skyfall, Wes Anderson) and Scott Borchetta (Big Machine), Petty Country finds some of the most lauded voices in country music exploring the extensive Petty catalog and putting their own personal touches on some of his greatest hits. Highlights include a handful of songs by Petty’s longtime friends and collaborators, such as George Strait, Steve Earle, Willie Nelson with Lukas Nelson, bluegrass pioneer Marty Stuart and The Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench. Contemporary country superstars Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Wynonna Judd, Carly Pearce, Lady A, Margo Price, Rhiannon Giddens—who most recently played banjo and viola on Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em”—Thomas Rhett and Lainey Wilson pay tribute to the late musician with their own spin on fan favorites. See below for a complete track list for Petty Country.

PETTY COUNTRY—TRACKLIST

1. “I Should Have Known It” by Chris Stapleton

2. “Wildflowers” by Thomas Rhett

3. “Runnin’ Down A Dream” by Luke Combs

4. “Southern Accents” by Dolly Parton

5. “Here Comes My Girl” by Justin Moore

6. “American Girl” by Dierks Bentley

7. “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” by Lady A

8. “I Forgive It All” by Jamey Johnson

9. “I Won’t Back Down” by Brothers Osborne

10. “Refugee” by Wynonna Judd & Lainey Wilson

11. “Angel Dream No. 2” by Willie Nelson & Lukas Nelson

12. “Learning To Fly” by Eli Young Band

13. “Breakdown” by Ryan Hurd feat. Carly Pearce

14. “Yer So Bad” by Steve Earle

15. “Ways To Be Wicked” by Margo Price feat. Mike Campbell

16. “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” by Midland

17. “Free Fallin’” by The Cadillac Three feat. Breland

18. “I Need To Know” by Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives

19. “Don’t Come Around Here No More” by

Rhiannon Giddens feat. Silkroad Ensemble and Benmont Tench

20. “You Wreck Me (Live)” by George Strait

