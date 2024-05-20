Tyler Hubbard Scores Third Consecutive Solo No. 1

Tyler Hubbard has scored three consecutive solo No. 1s on multiple charts. His current single “Back Then Right Now” (listen above) lands atop the Country Aircheck and Billboard Country Airplay charts after spending two weeks at the No. 1 spot in Canada.

“Back Then Right Now” was written by Hubbard alongside 2024 ACM Songwriter Of The Year winner Jessie Jo Dillon, David Garcia and Geoff Warburton. The track is the first single from Hubbard’s sophomore album Strong (4.12 via EMI Nashville) and has amassed more than 78 million cumulative streams to date.

“I’m so thankful to have my third consecutive No. 1 single on country radio, and it feels surreal to have it happen on the two-year anniversary of starting this journey with the release of ‘5 Foot 9,’” says Hubbard. “The past two years have been amazing, and I’m grateful for all the support from country radio, the fans, and my UMG Nashville/EMI team. I’m excited to keep it going and keep telling my story through my music, songwriting, and live shows, and I’m happy we’re all on this ride together.”

Hubbard recently announced his headlining Strong World Tour, which kicks off in Indianapolis on Sept. 6th and culminates with a hometown show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium (GET TICKETS HERE) on Nov. 21st. He’ll also perform shows in Canada and Australia as part of the tour. Additionally, he’s touring with Kane Brown as part of the Kane Brown In The Air Tour and will headline fairs and festivals this summer.

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!