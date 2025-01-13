Wyatt Flores Confirms “Welcome Back to the Plains” Spring Tour



Wyatt Flores will continue to perform through this spring with his “Welcome Back to the Plains Tour.” Tickets for the new dates will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, January 14 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following this Friday, January 17 at 10:00am local time.

Produced by Beau Bedford (Orville Peck, Shane Smith & The Saints), Welcome To The Plains details Flores’ journey as he balances the struggle of leaving his hometown of Stillwater, OK with the highs and lows of life on the road. Released to overwhelming acclaim, the record landed several “Best of 2024” lists including NPR Music and Rolling Stone, who praises, “Welcome to the Plains…is full of enough musical and lyrical range to be the defining album of the 23-year-old Flores’ career.”

Flores moved to Nashville in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in Oklahoma, the Mexican-American artist has established himself as one of country music’s most vital voices with his three previous EPs, including Half Life. Receiving widespread critical attention.

Flores received a nomination for Emerging Act of the Year at the 2024 Americana Honors & Awards, was selected as Amazon’s Breakthrough Artist of the Year, included in Spotify’s Hot Country Class of 2024 and CMT’s Listen Up class, and made his Grand Ole Opry debut. Additionally, Flores has garnered over 325 million streams to date, saw his 2022 breakout single, “Please Don’t Go,” scale the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart and had his song “Before I Do” with Jake Kohn featured on the soundtrack for the Twisters movie. (listen above)

