New Record Label Opens In Nashville

Business executive Steve Dillon begins his newest adventure by launching an independent label, SEGNO Records. This full-service label is based in here Nashville TN, and focuses on the standard label business model.

Founded in 2023, but officially launched in 2024, the label plans to grow quickly with more artists to be signed throughout the year. Their current roster includes flagship country artist Rick Zachary, as well as Holka-Rondinelli (Rainbow, Black Sabbath, Blue Oyster Cult), up-and-coming alternative rock band Orange Zest, and southern rock powerhouse Stackin’ Eights, with talks of signing a few more country artists. Zachary’s debut single “Small Town Saturday Night” comes out January 24, 2025.

The label has recently partnered with Nashville-based companies to cover all services including recording, promotion, social media, distribution, artist development and PR services. With new music on the way to country radio and all streaming platforms, ramp-up activities are in full swing. “We have been focusing on putting a solid team in place for several months and I’m really ready to watch them do their stuff,” says SEGNO Records Label President Steve Dillon. “After moving to Tennessee, my main goal was to hire only local brand partners because I feel it’s important to have close personal relationships with the people you do business with. I want to be able to sit across the table from them and shake their hand instead of phone calls, emails, and zoom sessions. It’s a people industry.”

Dillon states that he feels great about the companies SEGNO has partnered with, including Brickshore Media, Digg’n It Entertainment, Digital Delivery Services, Double Platinum Publishing, and Rising Sun Studios, further stating that the company wants to continue expanding its network, perhaps with other independent labels and/or publishers, because “I love to hear fresh and new ideas as well as opposing opinions. This company will not live in a bubble, especially with how quickly the music business is evolving.”

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

