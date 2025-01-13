 


Photo by Jonathan Galletti

WATCH: Whey Jennings’, “Caught Up”

Nashville recording artist and country singer-songwriter Whey Jennings just released a new video. “Caught Up,” portrays the story behind one man’s laughable scheme to skip out on his clingy girlfriend. Jennings co-wrote the song with Wes Shipp, it’s the sixth track from Whey’s debut album, Jekyll & Hyde, available digitally everywhere now by Dirt Rock Empire.

“Wes and I wrote ‘Caught Up’ while our ladies were in the next room with the kids,” Jennings said. “We were worried about playing it for Taryn & Brie because we didn’t want them to think we were serious, but we did it anyway and much to our surprise, they absolutely loved it!” So we’re almost certain y’all will too, because every once in a while we all need a real good laugh!”

Jekyll & Hyde debuted at #10 on iTunes Top 40 US Country Albums chart, #7 on iTopChart’s Top Country Music Album chart, & #39 on PopVortex’s iTunes Top 100 Albums chart in 2024.

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

