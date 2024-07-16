Lucky Daye Coming to Ryman On July 23rd

Today, GRAMMY award-winning, R&B superstar Lucky Daye releases his third studio album Algorithm via Keep Cool/RCA Records. In tandem with the album release Lucky shares a live performance video for album standout “Think Different” – watch above.

On the release of Algorithm Lucky shares, “‘Algorithm’ is the continued exploration of my sound, leaning into more futuristic and alternative sounds. Whenever I create with D’Mile and J. Kercy we create magic so I hope the fans love this project as much as I do.”

Algorithm showcases Lucky’s versatility, immersing the listener into an experimental and futuristic sound that fuses various genres including R&B, rock, alternative and more. Algorithm is inspired by Lucky not following a certain rulebook or ‘algorithm’ in order to achieve success, but instead carving his own path in the industry. The new album arrives on the heels of previously released singles “HERicane” and “Soft.”

Next month, Lucky will be embarking on his “The Algorithm Tour,” produced by Live Nation. Kicking off on July 11th in San Francisco, with a stop here in Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Lucky has earned 11 GRAMMY nominations so far in his career, securing a GRAMMY win for Best Progressive R&B Album for his EP Table for Two (2021), and earning a GRAMMY nomination for Best R&B Album for his sophomore album Candydrip (2022). Breakout single from the album “Over,” hit the Billboard Hot 100, with Lucky delivering an electrifying performance of the track on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and the BET Soul Train Awards.

Lucky Daye discovered his love of music and natural gift for singing and songwriting early in life in his hometown of New Orleans. Displaced by the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, Lucky moved to Atlanta for a brief stint and eventually ventured to Los Angeles to pursue his music dreams. After meeting producer D’Mile and working with him on his debut album Painted, Lucky fully realized his voice and potential. His talent landed him at his label home, Keep Cool, in partnership with RCA Records.

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!