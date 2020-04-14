Wood Brothers Launch GoFundMe Campaign For Middle Tennessee Tornado Victims

The Wood Brothers have announced a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for people negatively affected by the disastrous March 3 tornado that claimed five lives and injured more than 200 people along its 60-mile path through Middle Tennessee. Particularly impacted were residents of the band’s adopted hometown, Nashville, TN.

The Wood Brothers are offering three different tiers for their fans to get involved and facilitate funding, including a Zoom lesson, a Zoom hangout and a shout out video—all with Oliver and Chris Wood. One hundred percent of the money raised through GoFundMe will be donated to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s Emergency Relief Fund, which was activated to help donations reach local non-profits providing vital services, both immediate and long term, for the needs of tornado victims.

“Just before we all started dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, many people in the Nashville area were hit by a devastating tornado. We have close friends who lost their homes completely,” explains Oliver Wood. “So now those people are dealing with layoffs and lost income in addition to already struggling with major tornado recovery expenses. The worldwide COVID-19 crisis has drawn attention away from middle Tennessee’s tornado victims, so we thought we could raise some money and awareness to help them out.”

The Wood Brothers’ GoFundMe campaign is currently open. Fans can get involved here.