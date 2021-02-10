Win A Guitar, Help A Good Cause

The Grand Ole Opry is partnering with Opry member Dolly Parton to raise money for the Opry Trust Fund benefitting music industry professionals including touring and music industry professionals most affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The music industry has taken a big hit since the COVID-19 crisis began nearly a year ago. The Opry recognizes the hard work and dedication of all of the music industry professionals including touring and studio musicians, managers, engineers, band members, crew members who have kept the music playing at the Grand Ole Opry House for more than 95 years.

Established in 1965, The Opry Trust Fund provides financial assistance to music industry professionals during their time of extraordinary need to cover certain expenses, including medical bills, rent or mortgage bills and utility payments. The need is greater than ever as the music industry continues to be one of the most deeply impacted by the ongoing crisis. Parton has been a long-time supporter of the Opry Trust Fund, and has once again teamed up with the Opry to raise money to help her fellow music industry professionals by donating this custom autographed Dolly Parton / Opry 95th Anniversary guitar. All the money raised will go toward the Opry Trust fund, which has distributed more than $2 million since its inception.

To place your bid click here.