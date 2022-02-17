Willie Jones Visits With Margaret Allen Middle School

A longstanding partner of Metro Nashville Public Schools, the CMA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Country Music Association, arranged for Country artist Willie Jones to meet with students from Margaret Allen Middle School in Nashville Monday, Feb. 14 as a part of the school’s Black History Month programming.

During the visit, Jones – who is signed to Sony Music Nashville in partnership with The Penthouse – participated in a Q&A session discussing his path to Country Music, genre-blending sound and experiences within the music industry. In addition to offering students valuable insight and “gems of inspiration,” he also performed his new song, “Get Low, Get High,” a soulful lesson in navigating life’s ups and downs.

The visit comes as a result of the CMA Foundation’s effort to support CMA’s larger initiatives aimed at providing a pipeline for individuals and students to learn about and get involved in the music industry.

“We want to use our platform, resources and information as a portal for people, especially students, looking to make their way in the music business,” says Tiffany Kerns, Executive Director, CMA Foundation and CMA Vice President, Community Outreach. “By providing equitable opportunities to educate, guide and equip young people with the tools and information they need to be successful in this business, we can invest in the future of our industry and our students. Willie’s school visit is a great example of these efforts, and we are thankful for his voice, offering insight into his own path in the music industry, and sharing the life changing and healing power of music.”