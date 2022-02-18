WATCH: Brett Young Talks About Latest Video

Brett Young opened up about the music video for his latest single “You Didn’t,” out now — watch above. Directed by trusted collaborator Seth Kupersmith, the pair conceptualized the clips for Young’s latest track infusing bold visuals and subtle details throughout the painful journey of unrequited love. Fans can watch a special chat about the video with Young and Kupersmith below.

“The cool thing about this video is that it lets you in on how the narrator is actually feeling, as opposed to how he’s presented in the song,” Young shared. “He is saying all the right things so his girl doesn’t feel guilty, but then the video sheds light on how much of that is a lie, and how deeply he’s actually struggling. As always, Seth delivered beyond my wildest expectations and it’s never a bad day when you get to work alongside your beautiful wife!”

