William Beckmann Signs With Warner Music Nashville

Warner Music Nashville has signed William Beckmann to its roster of artists. The 28-year-old, bi-lingual, Del Rio, Texas native’s first offering post-signing is the smoldering “Not That Strong,” out this Friday 8/30.

“William has a swagger that is both retro and youthful. Combine that with his rich, timeless, vocal and the result is a modern-vintage sound that is quite unique not just to the country format, but to all genres of music,” says Stephanie Wright (SVP of A&R, WMN). “Whether he is serenading in English or in Spanish, you immediately recognize that William Beckmann is in the one of one category of artists.”

“I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity to be a part of the Warner family,” adds Beckmann. “From the very beginning they’ve had such a holistic understanding of both my journey to this point and vision for the future, I can’t wait to begin releasing music together.”

William Beckmann is drawn to things that have a story to tell; historic buildings, old guitars, the vintage typewriter on which he writes all of his lyrics. And if you call the critically acclaimed singer-songwriter an “old soul,” he will take it as a compliment.

The baritone-rich vocalist who sings in both English and Spanish — has been recording, and performing, a type of vibrant, modern-day, country music that also pays tribute to what came before.

Hailing from the small border town of Del Rio, TX, William Beckmann was raised on classic country as well as the mariachi and Norteño sounds of northern Mexico. His 2022 independent album Faded Memories, praised by American Songwriter, Billboard, and CMT, features the slow-burn single “Bourbon Whiskey,” an enchanting cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m On Fire,” and the haunting “In The Dark.”

2023’s album Here’s To You, Here’s To Me included the fan-favorite, “Tennessee Drinkin,’” and was Beckmann’s fifth consecutive song to hit Top 20 on the Texas Regional Radio Chart. He has spent the last year touring with artists including Parker McCollum, Hank Williams Jr., Charley Crockett, and the Randy Rogers Band, in addition to selling out five of his own shows at the legendary Gruene Hall along with headlining Billy Bob’s Texas.

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!