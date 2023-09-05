Whiskey Jam Moving Downtown

Whiskey Jam, one of Nashville’s most beloved live music series since 2011, will begin writing the next verse of its story when it moves from Winners bar and grill to the heart of downtown Nashville at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row at 400 Broadway this month. Whiskey Jam has been a home for the artist and songwriting community for nearly 13 years, hosted over 875 live events featuring thousands of performances by then emerging artists including Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Old Dominion, Kacey Musgraves, Morgan Wallen and Bentley. Starting September 18, Whiskey Jam’s regular Monday and Thursday events will take place at the new location.

“Whiskey Row is the perfect new home for Whiskey Jam,” said Ward Guenther, Whiskey Jam Founder. “Their commitment to quality and variety aligns with our own values, allowing us to provide a truly unique experience for artists & fans alike. The downtown area has always been the epicenter of our city when it comes to energy, excitement, and most importantly, music. So we’re honored to bring our event into the heart of Nashville.”

“When we started construction on Whiskey Row seven years ago, my first call was to Ward because I knew he would be able to help us establish a music program that’s representative of the most authentic parts of Nashville, which was really important to me,” said Bentley. “This feels like a natural evolution in our relationship. I’m proud to know that my bar will be home base for artists and fans who want to hear original music of all kinds.”