Tyler Childers Announces “Mule Pull ’24 Tour”

Tyler Childers and his longtime band, The Food Stamps, will embark on their global “Mule Pull ’24 Tour” next year, which includes a two night stop at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. GET TICKETS HERE. Special guests on the tour include Medium Build, Hayes Carll, Sylvan Esso, 49 Winchester, John R. Miller and Allison Russell.

To help fans get tickets at the original prices and limit professional reseller activity, the tour will use Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange for resale. If needed, fans will be able to use the Exchange to resell tickets to other fans at the original price paid. Tickets for all shows (excluding New York) will be mobile only and restricted from transfer. In New York, tickets will be transferable, but Face Value Exchange is still encouraged to maintain original pricing. The upcoming tour adds to yet another big year for Childers, who was just presented with Pandora Radio’s Billions Award and is set to release his new album, Rustin’ In The Rain, this Friday, September 8 on Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records. In celebration of the record, Childers hosted a special “Tyler Childers & Friends” show at the Grand Ole Opry last night, performing alongside S.G. Goodman, Margo Price, Erin Rae and The Travelin’ McCourys, all of whom are also featured on the new album.

Childers recently unveiled breakthrough lead single, “In Your Love,” alongside an official music video, which debuted as YouTube’s #1 trending music video. Since then, the song has garnered over 5.9 million video views and 30 million on-demand streams.

In addition to “In Your Love,” the record also features new renditions of Kris Kristofferson’s “Help Me Make It Through the Night” and S.G. Goodman’s “Space and Time” as well as special guest vocals from Goodman, Margo Price and Erin Rae (“Luke 2:8-10”) and Ronnie McCoury, Jason Carter and Alan Bartram of the Travelin’ McCourys (“Percheron Mules”).

Reflecting on the new album, Childers shares, “This is a collection of songs I playfully pieced together as if I was pitching a group of songs to Elvis. Some covers, one co-write, and some I even wrote in my best (terrible) Elvis impersonation, as I worked around the farm and kicked around the house. I hope you enjoy listening to this album as much as I enjoyed creating it. Thank you. Thank you very much.”