Whey Jennings and Friends at the Troubadour Theatre

NASHVILLE.com was invited to the Nashville Troubadour Theatre for Whey Jennings appearance celebrating the release of Baptized By Fire Sunday night at Nashville’s Texas Troubadour Theatre with a star-studded lineup of fellow country and outlaw artists. Joining Jennings on stage throughout the evening were Karen Waldrup, Creed Fisher, Billy Don Burns, Ray Scott, Cody Wickline, Wes Shipp, Raelyn Nelson Band, J Edwards, Kayla Ray, Tyler Booth, CJ Garton, Clayton Q, and Justin Jeansonne. The event brought together a cross-section of traditional country, outlaw country, and Southern rock performers, creating one of the most anticipated independent country showcases in Nashville this year.

The Troubadour is one of Nashville’s most respected traditional country music venues. The theater is located in the Music Valley district near the Grand Ole Opry and has long been associated with classic country music and the legacy of Ernest Tubb, who was famously known as the “Texas Troubadour.”

For an artist like Whey Jennings, performing there is particularly meaningful. The theater’s roots are deeply tied to the outlaw and traditional country movement that his grandfather, Waylon Jennings, helped define. The venue attracts audiences who appreciate authentic country storytelling rather than the more commercial Broadway scene, making it a natural fit for Whey’s blend of traditional country, redemption narratives, and outlaw-country influences.

Whey Jennings was born into one of country music’s most legendary family lineages, carrying forward a name that has become synonymous with authenticity, rebellion, and timeless country music. Emerging onto the national scene in 2012, Jennings quickly proved he was more than just another member of a famous family. Blessed with a booming baritone voice as big as Texas and a gift for heartfelt storytelling, the Nashville recording artist and songwriter for Dirt Rock Empire has been steadily carving out a legacy all his own.

As the grandson of Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, Whey grew up surrounded by the rich traditions of outlaw country. While his music can instantly transport listeners back to the era his grandparents helped define in the 1970s, his songs are distinctly his own—honest, hard-earned reflections of a life filled with both struggles and triumphs. One of the few remaining torchbearers of traditional country music, Whey blends classic country roots with a modern edge, creating a sound that resonates with longtime country fans and new audiences alike.

Over the past several years, Jennings has built a growing catalog of deeply personal music, releasing three acclaimed EPs: Gypsy Soul (2020), If It Wasn’t for The Sinnin’ (2022), and Just Before The Dawn (2023). Each project showcased his signature blend of grit, vulnerability, and storytelling, setting the stage for his most ambitious work yet.

That journey culminated in Jekyll & Hyde, his highly anticipated first full-length album released on August 23, 2024. The project serves as a powerful reflection of Jennings’ life—a collection of songs that confront addiction, redemption, faith, family, and personal transformation. Drawing from his own experiences with a drug-fueled lifestyle and the difficult road to sobriety, Whey’s music offers an unfiltered look at the challenges he has overcome and the hope he has found along the way.

His songwriting is rooted in truth, capturing the realities of struggle while celebrating the strength found in faith, family, and second chances. It is this honesty, combined with his rugged vocal style and unapologetic authenticity, that has made him one of the most compelling voices in today’s country music landscape.

“Out of 43 years on this earth I lived 38 of them in the darkness,” Whey recalled. “I was pretty well a functioning drug addict and an alcoholic. I found the light four years ago by the grace of God. I have a beautiful wife who has also stood by my side, and six beautiful children who continue to love me. A wonderful Manager who I call my Momager, Mrs. Tammy Carolus. I’ve decided to dedicate this LP and my life to them.”

Today, Whey Jennings stands as a testament to perseverance, redemption, and the enduring power of country music. While he proudly honors the family legacy that helped shape him, his focus remains firmly on creating music that tells his own story—one built on resilience, faith, and the belief that even the darkest chapters can lead to a brighter dawn.

Photo credit: JWA Media

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