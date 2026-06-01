LISTEN: The Malpass Brothers, “He Touched Me”

Country music traditionalists The Malpass Brothers are continuing their mission of preserving timeless country and gospel music with the release of their new single, “He Touched Me,” available now from their forthcoming live album and DVD, Satisfied: Country Gospel Classics, arriving June 26 via Gaither Music Group. (listen to “He Touched Me” above)

Comprised of brothers Chris and Taylor Malpass, the duo delivers a heartfelt performance of the beloved gospel classic, showcasing the rich harmonies, authenticity and reverence that have become signatures of their sound. The track recently premiered with Dillon Weldon’s Drifting Cowboy Podcast and is now available as an instant download with album pre-orders.

“These are the songs we were raised on,” shared The Malpass Brothers. “They were always playing at home, on the road and backstage. We wanted this project to feel true to the music and present the songs the way we’ve always loved hearing them. Recording them live made the experience even more meaningful.”

Filmed before a live audience at TBN Studios in Hendersonville, Tennessee, Satisfied: Country Gospel Classicscaptures the duo performing a collection of treasured hymns and gospel standards in an intimate concert setting. Backed by a seasoned band, the project highlights the warmth, simplicity and faith-centered storytelling that have earned The Malpass Brothers a loyal following among traditional country music fans.

“Chris and Taylor have a deep respect for the traditions that shaped country and gospel music, and they bring that to life every time they step on stage,” said Paul Sizelove, President of Sun Label Group and Gaither Music Group. “This project captures that authenticity in a powerful way, and we’re proud to partner with them in sharing it with audiences everywhere.”

The upcoming release will be available as an audio album, full-length DVD and television special. The program is scheduled to air on multiple networks including TBN, RFD-TV, The Word Network, Vision, TCT, The Walk TV, TLN, HopeTV, The Miracle Channel, CTS, CTN and Heartland, bringing the music to audiences across North America and beyond.

The release comes during a milestone year for the North Carolina-based duo. Recently, The Malpass Brothers were honored by their hometown of Goldsboro with an official proclamation recognizing their dedication to preserving classic country music and for bringing national attention to their community through their music and performances.

Adding to the celebration, the brothers were surprised backstage at the Grand Ole Opry with the announcement that The Paramount Theatre in Goldsboro will name its annex in their honor later this year.

“We commend Chris and Taylor Malpass for their dedication to their craft and wish them continued success as they share the rich tradition of country music with audiences everywhere,” said Goldsboro Mayor Charles Gaylor IV.

With “He Touched Me” serving as an inspiring preview, Satisfied: Country Gospel Classics promises to be a heartfelt tribute to the songs, faith and traditions that continue to shape The Malpass Brothers’ musical journey.

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