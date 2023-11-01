HARDY and Lainey Wilson. Photo by Ryan Smith

What Do HARDY And Elvis Have In Common?

Jerry Holthouse November 1, 2023 Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse 0 Views

After three nights of wall-to-wall sell-outs at Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Big Loud Records / Big Loud Rock heavy-hitter HARDY proved an exceptional outlier and one-of-one entertainer over the weekend, performing for crowds that could only be his – ones that bring metalheads and country fans into the same mosh pit.

Making history, HARDY’s weekend of consecutive sell-outs puts him in legendary company as the artist with the second-most ticket sales in a single run at Nashville Municipal Auditorium behind the King of rock ‘n roll himself, Elvis Presley, and the artist to play the most shows in a single weekend at the venue.

Photo by Ryan Smith

From backroad debut EP deep cut “4X4,” to chart-topping hits “Wait in the Truck” performed with opener Lainey Wilson and “ONE BEER” with pop ups from collaborators Lauren Alaina + Devin Dawson, and his sister Madison Dennis on Saturday night, to crowd-pleasing aggro rock risers “RADIO SONG” and “KILL SH!T TILL I DIE,” to current hard-charged radio singles “TRUCK BED” (Top 25 at country) and “SOLD OUT” (Top 5 at rock), the night solidified HARDY’s reputation as a force in the bigger and more lucrative world of country”.

Soaring to new heights, the accolades keep rolling in for HARDY, who earned his first-ever Billboard Music Awards nomination for Best Rock Album with the mockingbird & THE CROW last week. He is additionally nominated for four 2023 CMA Awards at next week’s Nov. 8 ceremony for Song of the Year, Single of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year, all for double platinum, career-changing hit “wait in the truck” feat. Lainey Wilson.

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Toby Keith Has Most Adds At Country Radio

Country legend Toby Keith continues to make waves with “Don’t Let The Old Man In,” …