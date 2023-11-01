LISTEN: Shane Smith & The Saints’ “Adeline”

Austin, TX quintet Shane Smith & The Saints have returned with their new album Norther, set for release on March 1st via Thirty Tigers/Geronimo West Records. Norther is the band’s fourth studio album and their first since 2019’s Hail Mary, an album that introduced their current lineup and found the band establishing their sonic identity. Listen to their new song “Adeline” above.

Produced by Beau Bedford, Norther contains 13 tracks — an eclectic blend of country, Southern rock, folk, and dashes of honky-tonk with soaring four-part harmonies and Smith’s deep, smoky baritone voice. The band makes a powerful statement with the album opener “Book Of Joe,” while “Field Of Heather” is the moving story of a WWII veteran looking back with deep questions and remorse. Released as a single in 2022, “Hummingbird” features a beautiful melody and anthemic chorus, while the recently released “The Greys Between” is a captivating track about regret and the wisdom we gain when we look back honestly.

In November 2022, Shane Smith & The Saints appeared in the Season 5 opening episode of the acclaimed series Yellowstone, in which the group performed two songs, including “Fire In The Ocean,” which is featured on Norther. Their music was featured multiple times in Season 4 as well.

The band sold out Red Rocks Amphitheater in one day and have already sold out Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on their upcoming November tour. Both dates mark the first time they have headlined the legendary venues.

Shane Smith & The Saints are Shane Smith (acoustic guitar/lead vocals), Bennett Brown (fiddle), Dustin Schaefer (lead guitar), Chase Satterwhite (bass), and Zach Stover (drums).