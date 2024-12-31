Nashville: Things To Do On New Year’s Eve

There’s going to be a lot of great music downtown on New Year’s Eve besides Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. Here are just a few ideas:
The 5 Spot
Four great bands. Champagne, Party Hats, and ALL THE SPARKLY TINSEL. Tickets:$10
Bobby Nashville’s New Year’s Eve Bash
Starting at 9:00 PM, this event includes DJs, live music, dancing, and a midnight confetti explosion. Tickets include complimentary bites and a prosecco toast. Tickets: $125+
3rd And Lindsley
Guilty Pleasures with Sweany & Sluppick, an amazing 80’s cover and party band will cover off all your guilty favorites from the late ’70’s through the early ’90’s. Tickets: $54.92
The Final Drop at Hard Rock Nashville: 2025 Countdown
From 9:00 PM to 1:00 AM, enjoy an open bar (VIP ticket holders), food, high-energy music, and a midnight toast. General admission is $55; VIP tickets are $107.
Redneck Riviera’s New Year’s Eve Bash
Starting at 9:00 PM. Live music on all floors and drinks. Various ticket options start at $299.
Live Oak NYE Bash
From 9:00 PM to 1:00 AM. Premium open bar, top DJs, bites, and a midnight toast. Tickets are $119.
Acme Feed & Seed
Live music, drinks, and a rooftop view of the city. Tickets: $50
Friends in Low Places
Enjoy live music in the Honky-Tonk and high-energy DJ entertainment on the heated rooftop.
The Hampton Social
Ring in the New Year at The Hampton Social’s Annual Rooftop Party! Open Bar & Stationed Bites from 9 PM to 12 AM
Tin Roof Demonbreun’s New Year’s Eve
7:00pm to 2:30am at Tin Roof Demonbreun. Live music from Hype Creek, DJs, food, drinks, champagne, and more. Guests will receive a complimentary glass of champagne at midnight. Tickets: $50-$350
Disco at The Nashville Underground
Two live DJs—one from 6:00pm to 9:00pm on the 1st floor, and one from 9:00pm to 2:30am on the 5th floor Penthouse with attached rooftop patio. Tickets: $50+ ($100 rooftop access + VIP options available)
New Year’s Eve at Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up
This event will feature live bands, DJs, late-night bites, and more. Admission is 21 and over only. 7:00pm to 2:00am. Tickets: $50+
